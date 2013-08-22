iifl-logo-icon 1
Spanco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aug 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Spanco Ltd FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-443.87

54.46

167.27

Depreciation

-45.96

-18.75

-46.17

Tax paid

133.55

-19.91

-62.13

Working capital

-127.99

116.75

Other operating items

Operating

-484.27

132.55

Capital expenditure

392.7

-15.13

Free cash flow

-91.56

117.42

Equity raised

1,293.18

1,162.78

Investing

39

-11.23

Financing

575.26

303.06

Dividends paid

0

0

3.14

Net in cash

1,815.87

1,572.03

