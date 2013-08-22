Spanco Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-443.87
54.46
167.27
Depreciation
-45.96
-18.75
-46.17
Tax paid
133.55
-19.91
-62.13
Working capital
-127.99
116.75
Other operating items
Operating
-484.27
132.55
Capital expenditure
392.7
-15.13
Free cash flow
-91.56
117.42
Equity raised
1,293.18
1,162.78
Investing
39
-11.23
Financing
575.26
303.06
Dividends paid
0
0
3.14
Net in cash
1,815.87
1,572.03
