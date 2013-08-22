Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
1,052.75
971.41
2,411.26
yoy growth (%)
8.37
-59.71
Raw materials
-899.46
-744.81
-1,861.18
As % of sales
85.43
76.67
77.18
Employee costs
-38.27
-22.34
-57.75
As % of sales
3.63
2.29
2.39
Other costs
-396.5
-82.81
-173.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.66
8.52
7.18
Operating profit
-281.48
121.45
319.12
OPM
-26.73
12.5
13.23
Depreciation
-45.96
-18.75
-46.17
Interest expense
-159.29
-72.28
-118.09
Other income
42.86
24.04
12.41
Profit before tax
-443.87
54.46
167.27
Taxes
133.55
-19.91
-62.13
Tax rate
-30.08
-36.55
-37.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-310.32
34.55
105.14
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-310.32
34.54
105.14
yoy growth (%)
-998.17
-67.13
NPM
-29.47
3.55
4.36
