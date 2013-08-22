iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Spanco Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.75
(4.91%)
Aug 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Spanco Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

1,052.75

971.41

2,411.26

yoy growth (%)

8.37

-59.71

Raw materials

-899.46

-744.81

-1,861.18

As % of sales

85.43

76.67

77.18

Employee costs

-38.27

-22.34

-57.75

As % of sales

3.63

2.29

2.39

Other costs

-396.5

-82.81

-173.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.66

8.52

7.18

Operating profit

-281.48

121.45

319.12

OPM

-26.73

12.5

13.23

Depreciation

-45.96

-18.75

-46.17

Interest expense

-159.29

-72.28

-118.09

Other income

42.86

24.04

12.41

Profit before tax

-443.87

54.46

167.27

Taxes

133.55

-19.91

-62.13

Tax rate

-30.08

-36.55

-37.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-310.32

34.55

105.14

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-310.32

34.54

105.14

yoy growth (%)

-998.17

-67.13

NPM

-29.47

3.55

4.36

Spanco Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Spanco Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.