Spanco Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
1,320.93
2,684.39
1,370.82
809.9
622.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,320.93
2,684.39
1,370.82
809.9
622.09
Other Operating Income
0
0.73
7.59
9.93
5.34
Other Income
13.35
16.21
6.9
2.59
0.98
Total Income
1,334.28
2,701.35
1,385.32
822.44
628.42
Total Expenditure
1,160.91
2,302.42
1,184.75
726.04
535.04
PBIDT
173.36
398.92
200.58
96.38
93.37
Interest
90.27
153.25
66.8
46.65
21.81
PBDT
83.08
245.66
133.77
49.74
71.55
Depreciation
40.5
80.97
36.79
25.92
10.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
23.63
69.84
34.09
15.31
21.3
Deferred Tax
-8.89
-4.98
6.51
-2.58
0.28
Reported Profit After Tax
27.84
99.83
56.36
10.21
38.58
Minority Interest After NP
-1.28
0.09
0.15
0.15
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.12
99.75
56.2
10.05
38.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.46
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.12
104.21
56.21
10.05
38.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
9.28
34.29
21.03
4.86
18.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
10
0
0
Equity
31.35
31.35
28.06
20.64
20.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,86,72,852
1,88,14,210
1,74,74,758
1,36,68,614
1,42,86,657
Public Shareholding (%)
59.56
60
62.27
66.19
69.18
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,08,83,811
90,06,200
0
20,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.84
71.83
0
28.64
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
34.72
28.72
0
9.68
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,93,336
35,29,590
1,05,90,242
49,81,386
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.14
28.15
100
71.34
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
5.71
11.26
37.72
24.12
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.12
14.86
14.63
11.9
15.01
PBDTM(%)
6.29
9.15
9.75
6.14
11.5
PATM(%)
2.1
3.71
4.11
1.26
6.2
