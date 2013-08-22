To

The Members of Spanco Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SPANCO LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2013, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act"). This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2013;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section 227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2013 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2013, from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

f) Since the Central Government has not issued any notification as to the rate at which the cess is to be paid under section 441A of the Companies Act, 1956 nor has it issued any Rules under the said section, prescribing the manner in which such cess is to be paid, no cess is due and payable by the Company.

For Khandelwal Jain & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. 105049W

Shivratan Agarwal

Partner

Membership No.104180

Place: Mumbai

Date: October 24, 2013

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of our report of other Legal and Regulatory Requirement of even date)

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) Certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year in accordance with a planned programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) During the year, the Company has not disposed off any substantial part of the fixed asset.

(ii) a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

c) The Company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(iii) a) The Company has not granted loan to companies or firms covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly sub clauses (b), (c), (d) of the clause (iii) of paragraph 4 of the order are not applicable.

b) The Company has taken interest free loan from two parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was Rs. 21.82 Crores and the year end balance is Rs.19.88 Crores.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the rate of interest and other terms and conditions for such loan are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

d) The loan taken is repayable on demand. As informed, the lender has not demanded repayment of such loan during the year, thus, there has been no default on the part of the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for the purchase of inventory and fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit, no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas.

(v) a) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the particulars of contracts or arrangements referred to in section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 have been so entered.

b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management, we are of the opinion that the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 aggregating during the year to 5.00 lacs (Rupees Five Lacs only) or more in respect of a party has been made at price which is reasonable having regard to the prevailing market prices at the relevant time.

(vi) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public.

(vii) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(viii) To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the products of the company.

(ix) a) Delays are observed in the deposit of undisputed statutory dues with the appropriate authorities including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, TDS, value added tax, service tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There is no delay in deposit of investor education and protection fund and wealth tax.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, service tax, wealth-tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other undisputed statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except of TDS amounting to Rs. 4.78 Crores.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(x) The Company has accumulated losses amounting to Rs. 152.99 Crores at the end of the financial year and it has also incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

(xi) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to domestic financial institutions, banks and debenture holders during the year as follows:

(Rs. in Crores) Nature of Borrowing Principal Interest Period of Default Debentures 46.00 9.31 April-12 to Mar-13 Term Loan 4.22 0.85 July-12 to Mar-13 Vehicle Loan 0.02 - Mar-13 Working Capital Loans 390.54 39.90 April-12 to Mar-13

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the documents and records produced to us, the Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is not a chit fund or a nidhi / mutual benefit fund / society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion, the Company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given guarantees for loans taken by others from bank or financial institutions, the terms and conditions whereof in our opinion are not prima-facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(xvi) Based on information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds amounting to Rs. 360 Crores raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment.

(xviii) The Company has made preferential allotment of shares to Mrs. Kavita Puri, party covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.The price at which shares have been issued is not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(xix) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year under audit. The Company has created security or charge in respect of debentures issued in previous years.

(xx) During the year the Company has not raised money by way of public issue.

(xxi) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

