Spanco Ltd Summary

Spanco Limited, a SEI CMMI Level 3 and an ISO 9001:2000 certified company was incorporated on 20th March 1984. Spanco is one of the leading telecom systems integration and IT services company in India. From providing telecom integration services to multinationals, Public Sector Units and Indias vast defense sector, Spanco has evolved to extend its expertise into the dynamic space of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions. The Company is spread over nine locations include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. Internationally, Spanco also has a 100% subsidiary in New Jersey, USA. Spanco went into manufacture and supply of EPABX and analogue radio products business in the year 1995, but has since evolved into a comprehensive networking and system integration company. In doing so, Spanco today caters to the critical networking needs of Indian utilities, carriers and its prestigious Defense sector. The digital radio and VAST products business of the company were started in the year 1997. Spanco entered into the area of business in turnkey solutions and project management during the year 1998. The companys successful business, the telecom integration was started in 1999 and during the 2000; Spanco made its foray into carrier data networking modules. During the identical year of 2000, the company entered into a strategic business relationship with HFCL Satellite Communications Ltd for promoting the RPIMENET Satellite Communication Services of HFCL Satellite Communications. End-to-End Contract Centre Solutions and Critical Network for Defense, both the process were started by the company in the year 2001 and the year 2002, Spanco opened its door for International and Domestic level call centres. Polycom (UK) Ltd recognised Spanco as the Best Channel Partner for Service Providers market in India for the year 2004. During the year 2005, the company made tie-up with Aegis Communications Group and also bagged AI contract in the same year. In 2006, Spanco formed a 51:49 Joint Venture (JV) with Oman-based Goldenkey solutions (an Al Bhaja group company), with an investment of USD 4 mn. This JV is a great success which bagging orders from the Qatar National Bank, Meshrek Bank, and Alhi Bank for setting up their respective call centers. In the same year 2006, the company had acquired 51% stake in Skandsoft Technologies (Skandsoft). The Railway contract / order were made by the company with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for setting up the Call Centre for Railway Inquiry System in January of the year 2007. Spanco had acquired stake in Vihaan Networks Ltd (a mobile equipment manufacturer) in July of the year 2008. The company had changed its name from Spanco Telesystems & Solutions Limited to the present one Spanco Limited, a fresh certificate of Incorporation was issued by the ROC consequent upon change of name of the company on 13 October 2008. Spice Televentures and Spanco had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in same October 2008 to create Indias largest Onshore Domestic BPO Company. As part of the central governments e-governance initiative, Spanco is all set to launch 3,689 common services centres (CSCs) in Pune and Konkan revenue divisions of Maharashtra at an approximate investment of Rs 86 crore.