SectorIT - Software
Open₹31.95
Prev. Close₹30.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹31.95
Day's Low₹31.95
52 Week's High₹52.7
52 Week's Low₹23.25
Book Value₹9.08
Face Value₹3
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)745.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.46
63.28
63.15
62.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.78
145.46
155.73
157
Net Worth
219.24
208.74
218.88
219.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.22
121.29
0
154.72
yoy growth (%)
-8.3
0
-100
1.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
-151.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.02
Employee costs
-22.28
-34.86
-2.69
-2.68
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.33
-12.76
-11.74
-3.09
Depreciation
-7.51
-9.18
-4.94
-6.96
Tax paid
-1.19
1.84
0
0.13
Working capital
-20.24
4.62
50.42
-27.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.3
0
-100
1.21
Op profit growth
8.33
-18.69
19.39
-1.2
EBIT growth
-89.41
-11.62
300.23
-251.96
Net profit growth
-94.88
2,047.83
-95.8
50.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
439.43
431.54
990.61
712.1
407.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
439.43
431.54
990.61
712.1
407.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.68
19.62
21
24.53
25.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Dilip Modi
Non Executive Director
Subramanian Murali
Independent Director
Rashmi Aggarwal
Independent Director
Mayank Jain
Executive Director
Rohit Ahuja
Non Executive Director
MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA
Independent Director
Ram Nirankar Rastogi
Non Executive Director
Venkatramu Jayanthi
Independent Director
Pankaj Vaish
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Mehta
Reports by DigiSpice Technologies Ltd
Summary
DigiSpice Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as Spice Mobility Limited on December 23, 1986. The Company name was changed to DigiSpice Technologies Limited from Spice Mobility Limited effective on August 08, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged into the Information and Communication Technology business providing Value Added Services, and Mobile Content services to the domestic/international Telecom Operators. Also, the Company undertakes development and sale of telecom related software.The company was established to manufacture minicomputers and microprocessors based system in collaboration with Ing C Olivetti & C., S.p.A of Italy. In October 1989, the company came out with their maiden public issue to part-finance their project to manufacture and market mini computers / microprocessor-based systems at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. In January 1, 1990, they commenced commercial production at their Rampur Plant. In March 24, 2004, the company acquired 50.11% shares in Graphtech India Ltd, an unlisted public limited company in the similar line of business. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd became a subsidiary company.During the year 2004-05, the company their business avenues and diversified their activities to include Mobile Handsets business. For that, they established industrial undertaking at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2005-06, the company divested their entire stake in their subsidiary Graphtech India Ltd. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary comp
Read More
The DigiSpice Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is ₹745.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DigiSpice Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹52.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.70%, 3 Years at -13.89%, 1 Year at 7.62%, 6 Month at -30.74%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at 14.47%.
