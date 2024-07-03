iifl-logo-icon 1
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Share Price

31.95
(3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:07:12 AM

  • Open31.95
  • Day's High31.95
  • 52 Wk High52.7
  • Prev. Close30.94
  • Day's Low31.95
  • 52 Wk Low 23.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value3
  • Book Value9.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)745.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

31.95

Prev. Close

30.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

31.95

Day's Low

31.95

52 Week's High

52.7

52 Week's Low

23.25

Book Value

9.08

Face Value

3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

745.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2024

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:32 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.26%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.46

63.28

63.15

62.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.78

145.46

155.73

157

Net Worth

219.24

208.74

218.88

219.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.22

121.29

0

154.72

yoy growth (%)

-8.3

0

-100

1.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

-151.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.02

Employee costs

-22.28

-34.86

-2.69

-2.68

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.33

-12.76

-11.74

-3.09

Depreciation

-7.51

-9.18

-4.94

-6.96

Tax paid

-1.19

1.84

0

0.13

Working capital

-20.24

4.62

50.42

-27.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.3

0

-100

1.21

Op profit growth

8.33

-18.69

19.39

-1.2

EBIT growth

-89.41

-11.62

300.23

-251.96

Net profit growth

-94.88

2,047.83

-95.8

50.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

439.43

431.54

990.61

712.1

407.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

439.43

431.54

990.61

712.1

407.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.68

19.62

21

24.53

25.1

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DigiSpice Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Dilip Modi

Non Executive Director

Subramanian Murali

Independent Director

Rashmi Aggarwal

Independent Director

Mayank Jain

Executive Director

Rohit Ahuja

Non Executive Director

MRUTYUNJAY MAHAPATRA

Independent Director

Ram Nirankar Rastogi

Non Executive Director

Venkatramu Jayanthi

Independent Director

Pankaj Vaish

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchi Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DigiSpice Technologies Ltd

Summary

DigiSpice Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as Spice Mobility Limited on December 23, 1986. The Company name was changed to DigiSpice Technologies Limited from Spice Mobility Limited effective on August 08, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged into the Information and Communication Technology business providing Value Added Services, and Mobile Content services to the domestic/international Telecom Operators. Also, the Company undertakes development and sale of telecom related software.The company was established to manufacture minicomputers and microprocessors based system in collaboration with Ing C Olivetti & C., S.p.A of Italy. In October 1989, the company came out with their maiden public issue to part-finance their project to manufacture and market mini computers / microprocessor-based systems at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. In January 1, 1990, they commenced commercial production at their Rampur Plant. In March 24, 2004, the company acquired 50.11% shares in Graphtech India Ltd, an unlisted public limited company in the similar line of business. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd became a subsidiary company.During the year 2004-05, the company their business avenues and diversified their activities to include Mobile Handsets business. For that, they established industrial undertaking at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2005-06, the company divested their entire stake in their subsidiary Graphtech India Ltd. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary comp
Company FAQs

What is the DigiSpice Technologies Ltd share price today?

The DigiSpice Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹31.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is ₹745.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is 0 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DigiSpice Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is ₹23.25 and ₹52.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd?

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 43.70%, 3 Years at -13.89%, 1 Year at 7.62%, 6 Month at -30.74%, 3 Month at -7.11% and 1 Month at 14.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DigiSpice Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.74 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.26 %

