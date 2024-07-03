Summary

DigiSpice Technologies Limited was formerly incorporated as Spice Mobility Limited on December 23, 1986. The Company name was changed to DigiSpice Technologies Limited from Spice Mobility Limited effective on August 08, 2019. The Company is primarily engaged into the Information and Communication Technology business providing Value Added Services, and Mobile Content services to the domestic/international Telecom Operators. Also, the Company undertakes development and sale of telecom related software.The company was established to manufacture minicomputers and microprocessors based system in collaboration with Ing C Olivetti & C., S.p.A of Italy. In October 1989, the company came out with their maiden public issue to part-finance their project to manufacture and market mini computers / microprocessor-based systems at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. In January 1, 1990, they commenced commercial production at their Rampur Plant. In March 24, 2004, the company acquired 50.11% shares in Graphtech India Ltd, an unlisted public limited company in the similar line of business. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd became a subsidiary company.During the year 2004-05, the company their business avenues and diversified their activities to include Mobile Handsets business. For that, they established industrial undertaking at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.During the year 2005-06, the company divested their entire stake in their subsidiary Graphtech India Ltd. Thus, Graphtech India Ltd ceased to be a subsidiary comp

