DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.33
-12.76
-11.74
-3.09
Depreciation
-7.51
-9.18
-4.94
-6.96
Tax paid
-1.19
1.84
0
0.13
Working capital
-20.24
4.62
50.42
-27.02
Other operating items
Operating
-31.28
-15.48
33.72
-36.95
Capital expenditure
-25.25
8.41
6
41.36
Free cash flow
-56.53
-7.07
39.72
4.4
Equity raised
324.55
481.33
275.13
223.69
Investing
-0.48
-50.49
124.8
-103.97
Financing
-1.07
-2.31
16.68
-0.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
266.47
421.46
456.34
124.11
