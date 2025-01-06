iifl-logo-icon 1
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.39
(-5.01%)
Jan 6, 2025

DigiSpice Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.33

-12.76

-11.74

-3.09

Depreciation

-7.51

-9.18

-4.94

-6.96

Tax paid

-1.19

1.84

0

0.13

Working capital

-20.24

4.62

50.42

-27.02

Other operating items

Operating

-31.28

-15.48

33.72

-36.95

Capital expenditure

-25.25

8.41

6

41.36

Free cash flow

-56.53

-7.07

39.72

4.4

Equity raised

324.55

481.33

275.13

223.69

Investing

-0.48

-50.49

124.8

-103.97

Financing

-1.07

-2.31

16.68

-0.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

266.47

421.46

456.34

124.11

