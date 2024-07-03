iifl-logo-icon 1
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

28.73
(0.88%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

333.34

324.27

713.07

526.24

303.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

333.34

324.27

713.07

526.24

303.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.05

14.16

10.87

17.43

9.19

Total Income

354.39

338.43

723.94

543.67

312.4

Total Expenditure

369.06

343.16

700.97

512.51

296.92

PBIDT

-14.67

-4.74

22.98

31.16

15.48

Interest

1.59

0.38

0.91

1.08

3.31

PBDT

-16.26

-5.12

22.07

30.07

12.17

Depreciation

3

15.12

13.79

14.26

14.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.09

0.22

3.58

5.05

5.12

Deferred Tax

1.38

-0.63

1.45

0.61

-3.5

Reported Profit After Tax

-25.73

-19.83

3.25

10.16

-3.51

Minority Interest After NP

-0.12

-0.61

0.8

-6.43

0.63

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-25.6

-19.22

2.45

16.59

-4.14

Extra-ordinary Items

-38.72

-19.02

-0.15

-0.97

3.29

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.12

-0.19

2.6

17.56

-7.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.11

-0.83

0.11

0.73

-0.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

61.82

61.64

61.15

60.55

60.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.4

-1.46

3.22

5.92

5.1

PBDTM(%)

-4.87

-1.57

3.09

5.71

4.01

PATM(%)

-7.71

-6.11

0.45

1.93

-1.15

QUICKLINKS FOR DigiSpice Technologies Ltd

