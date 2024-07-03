DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
333.34
324.27
713.07
526.24
303.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
333.34
324.27
713.07
526.24
303.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.05
14.16
10.87
17.43
9.19
Total Income
354.39
338.43
723.94
543.67
312.4
Total Expenditure
369.06
343.16
700.97
512.51
296.92
PBIDT
-14.67
-4.74
22.98
31.16
15.48
Interest
1.59
0.38
0.91
1.08
3.31
PBDT
-16.26
-5.12
22.07
30.07
12.17
Depreciation
3
15.12
13.79
14.26
14.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.09
0.22
3.58
5.05
5.12
Deferred Tax
1.38
-0.63
1.45
0.61
-3.5
Reported Profit After Tax
-25.73
-19.83
3.25
10.16
-3.51
Minority Interest After NP
-0.12
-0.61
0.8
-6.43
0.63
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-25.6
-19.22
2.45
16.59
-4.14
Extra-ordinary Items
-38.72
-19.02
-0.15
-0.97
3.29
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.12
-0.19
2.6
17.56
-7.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.11
-0.83
0.11
0.73
-0.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
61.82
61.64
61.15
60.55
60.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.4
-1.46
3.22
5.92
5.1
PBDTM(%)
-4.87
-1.57
3.09
5.71
4.01
PATM(%)
-7.71
-6.11
0.45
1.93
-1.15
No Record Found
