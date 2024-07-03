DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
108.86
109.83
106.09
110.18
112.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.86
109.83
106.09
110.18
112.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.11
7.36
43.72
5.9
9.41
Total Income
113.97
117.19
149.8
116.07
122.05
Total Expenditure
117.68
113.52
104.08
112.79
119.1
PBIDT
-3.71
3.68
45.72
3.28
2.96
Interest
0.63
0.36
0.43
0.64
0.42
PBDT
-4.34
3.32
45.29
2.64
2.54
Depreciation
1.51
1.24
4.12
1.08
0.99
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.93
1.66
0.67
2.75
2.3
Deferred Tax
0.54
0.18
2.97
0.51
0.97
Reported Profit After Tax
-7.33
0.24
37.53
-1.7
-1.73
Minority Interest After NP
0.07
0.05
0.25
-0.57
0.88
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.4
0.19
37.28
-1.14
-2.61
Extra-ordinary Items
-4.38
-4.24
30.34
-5.26
-9.23
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.02
4.43
6.94
4.12
6.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.32
0.01
1.62
-0.08
-0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.07
61.85
61.85
61.82
61.65
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-3.4
3.35
43.09
2.97
2.62
PBDTM(%)
-3.98
3.02
42.69
2.39
2.25
PATM(%)
-6.73
0.21
35.37
-1.54
-1.53
