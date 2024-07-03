iifl-logo-icon 1
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

28.48
(-3.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

108.86

109.83

106.09

110.18

112.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.86

109.83

106.09

110.18

112.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.11

7.36

43.72

5.9

9.41

Total Income

113.97

117.19

149.8

116.07

122.05

Total Expenditure

117.68

113.52

104.08

112.79

119.1

PBIDT

-3.71

3.68

45.72

3.28

2.96

Interest

0.63

0.36

0.43

0.64

0.42

PBDT

-4.34

3.32

45.29

2.64

2.54

Depreciation

1.51

1.24

4.12

1.08

0.99

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.93

1.66

0.67

2.75

2.3

Deferred Tax

0.54

0.18

2.97

0.51

0.97

Reported Profit After Tax

-7.33

0.24

37.53

-1.7

-1.73

Minority Interest After NP

0.07

0.05

0.25

-0.57

0.88

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.4

0.19

37.28

-1.14

-2.61

Extra-ordinary Items

-4.38

-4.24

30.34

-5.26

-9.23

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.02

4.43

6.94

4.12

6.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.32

0.01

1.62

-0.08

-0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.07

61.85

61.85

61.82

61.65

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-3.4

3.35

43.09

2.97

2.62

PBDTM(%)

-3.98

3.02

42.69

2.39

2.25

PATM(%)

-6.73

0.21

35.37

-1.54

-1.53

