|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
74.88
45.15
8.51
-69.77
Op profit growth
84.56
22.34
-63.75
-261.38
EBIT growth
-821.63
-206.6
-92.47
-239.32
Net profit growth
-123.25
37.86
0.17
-47.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.79
1.7
2.01
6.04
EBIT margin
2.05
-0.49
0.67
9.78
Net profit margin
1.6
-12.1
-12.74
-13.8
RoCE
5.43
-0.68
0.6
7.68
RoNW
1.24
-4.92
-3.21
-3.28
RoA
1.06
-4.18
-2.84
-2.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.28
-2.76
-2.22
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.49
-3.46
-2.61
-3.09
Book value per share
10.41
11.08
13.72
15.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
179.82
-1.25
-7.52
0
P/CEPS
-102.67
-0.99
-6.39
-4.72
P/B
4.83
0.31
1.21
0.94
EV/EBIDTA
25.97
1.26
17.52
5.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-49.27
31.59
5,380.1
-40.89
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.23
37.3
59.07
110.79
Inventory days
1.34
0.3
1.56
40.69
Creditor days
-33
-54.79
-60.28
-194.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-9.16
0.48
-0.92
-92.43
Net debt / equity
-0.76
-0.24
-0.17
-0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-14.14
-8
-8.77
-4.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-52.66
-33.49
-12.36
-11.7
Employee costs
-7.98
-15.02
-24.2
-20.87
Other costs
-37.54
-49.77
-61.4
-61.38
