DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

28.62
(-1.04%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

74.88

45.15

8.51

-69.77

Op profit growth

84.56

22.34

-63.75

-261.38

EBIT growth

-821.63

-206.6

-92.47

-239.32

Net profit growth

-123.25

37.86

0.17

-47.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.79

1.7

2.01

6.04

EBIT margin

2.05

-0.49

0.67

9.78

Net profit margin

1.6

-12.1

-12.74

-13.8

RoCE

5.43

-0.68

0.6

7.68

RoNW

1.24

-4.92

-3.21

-3.28

RoA

1.06

-4.18

-2.84

-2.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.28

-2.76

-2.22

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.49

-3.46

-2.61

-3.09

Book value per share

10.41

11.08

13.72

15.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

179.82

-1.25

-7.52

0

P/CEPS

-102.67

-0.99

-6.39

-4.72

P/B

4.83

0.31

1.21

0.94

EV/EBIDTA

25.97

1.26

17.52

5.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-49.27

31.59

5,380.1

-40.89

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.23

37.3

59.07

110.79

Inventory days

1.34

0.3

1.56

40.69

Creditor days

-33

-54.79

-60.28

-194.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-9.16

0.48

-0.92

-92.43

Net debt / equity

-0.76

-0.24

-0.17

-0.24

Net debt / op. profit

-14.14

-8

-8.77

-4.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-52.66

-33.49

-12.36

-11.7

Employee costs

-7.98

-15.02

-24.2

-20.87

Other costs

-37.54

-49.77

-61.4

-61.38

