DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28.88
(-1.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:29:50 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

111.22

121.29

0

154.72

yoy growth (%)

-8.3

0

-100

1.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

-151.66

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.02

Employee costs

-22.28

-34.86

-2.69

-2.68

As % of sales

20.03

28.73

0

1.73

Other costs

-101.68

-98.19

-11.77

-12.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.41

80.95

0

8.06

Operating profit

-12.73

-11.75

-14.46

-12.11

OPM

-11.45

-9.69

0

-7.82

Depreciation

-7.51

-9.18

-4.94

-6.96

Interest expense

-1.24

-2.49

-0.12

-0.19

Other income

19.16

10.67

7.78

16.17

Profit before tax

-2.33

-12.76

-11.74

-3.09

Taxes

-1.19

1.84

0

0.13

Tax rate

51.29

-14.41

0

-4.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.52

-10.92

-11.74

-2.96

Exceptional items

-0.49

-67.86

8.07

-84.53

Net profit

-4.02

-78.78

-3.66

-87.5

yoy growth (%)

-94.88

2,047.83

-95.8

50.64

NPM

-3.62

-64.95

0

-56.55

