|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
111.22
121.29
0
154.72
yoy growth (%)
-8.3
0
-100
1.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
-151.66
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.02
Employee costs
-22.28
-34.86
-2.69
-2.68
As % of sales
20.03
28.73
0
1.73
Other costs
-101.68
-98.19
-11.77
-12.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.41
80.95
0
8.06
Operating profit
-12.73
-11.75
-14.46
-12.11
OPM
-11.45
-9.69
0
-7.82
Depreciation
-7.51
-9.18
-4.94
-6.96
Interest expense
-1.24
-2.49
-0.12
-0.19
Other income
19.16
10.67
7.78
16.17
Profit before tax
-2.33
-12.76
-11.74
-3.09
Taxes
-1.19
1.84
0
0.13
Tax rate
51.29
-14.41
0
-4.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.52
-10.92
-11.74
-2.96
Exceptional items
-0.49
-67.86
8.07
-84.53
Net profit
-4.02
-78.78
-3.66
-87.5
yoy growth (%)
-94.88
2,047.83
-95.8
50.64
NPM
-3.62
-64.95
0
-56.55
