DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

28.72
(-4.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.46

63.28

63.15

62.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

155.78

145.46

155.73

157

Net Worth

219.24

208.74

218.88

219.31

Minority Interest

Debt

0.12

12.16

0

13.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.19

0.84

0.63

Total Liabilities

219.36

221.09

219.72

233.24

Fixed Assets

12.44

21.19

25.15

24.94

Intangible Assets

Investments

101.26

116.12

115.81

82.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

13.63

17.27

17.07

Networking Capital

62.55

39.12

28.1

69.33

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

19.15

30.28

41.14

Debtor Days

135

Other Current Assets

85.64

52.35

49.36

77.38

Sundry Creditors

-0.72

-26.36

-43.09

-39.2

Creditor Days

128.63

Other Current Liabilities

-22.37

-6.02

-8.44

-9.98

Cash

43.11

31.03

33.39

39.08

Total Assets

219.36

221.09

219.72

233.23

