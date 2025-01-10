DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.46
63.28
63.15
62.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
155.78
145.46
155.73
157
Net Worth
219.24
208.74
218.88
219.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.12
12.16
0
13.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.19
0.84
0.63
Total Liabilities
219.36
221.09
219.72
233.24
Fixed Assets
12.44
21.19
25.15
24.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
101.26
116.12
115.81
82.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
13.63
17.27
17.07
Networking Capital
62.55
39.12
28.1
69.33
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
19.15
30.28
41.14
Debtor Days
135
Other Current Assets
85.64
52.35
49.36
77.38
Sundry Creditors
-0.72
-26.36
-43.09
-39.2
Creditor Days
128.63
Other Current Liabilities
-22.37
-6.02
-8.44
-9.98
Cash
43.11
31.03
33.39
39.08
Total Assets
219.36
221.09
219.72
233.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.