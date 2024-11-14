Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Reconstitution of Committees of the Board (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 27 Sep 2024

Intimation of appointment of Non Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

We are enclosing intimation under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, 2015 DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited is enclosing herewith intimation for appointment of CFO.

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Please refer the attached file for outcome of the Board Meeting Please find attached results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Please find attached announcement related to appointment of Mr. Venkarramu Jayanthi (DIN 08918442) as President and Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 Please refer the attached file for KMPs authorised by the Board to determine the materuality of events under REg 30(5) of the Listing Regulations.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024