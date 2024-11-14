iifl-logo-icon 1
DigiSpice Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

DigiSpice Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended 30-09-2024 Reconstitution of Committees of the Board (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202427 Sep 2024
Intimation of appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Please find attached financial results, both standalone and consolidated, for the quarter ended 30-06-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
We are enclosing intimation under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, 2015 DiGiSPICE Technologies Limited is enclosing herewith intimation for appointment of CFO.
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Please refer the attached file for outcome of the Board Meeting Please find attached results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Please find attached announcement related to appointment of Mr. Venkarramu Jayanthi (DIN 08918442) as President and Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st April, 2024 Please refer the attached file for KMPs authorised by the Board to determine the materuality of events under REg 30(5) of the Listing Regulations.
Board Meeting31 Jan 202425 Jan 2024
Digispice Technologies Ltd-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)

