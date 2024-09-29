|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|15 Sep 2024
|Please find attached herewith Notice of 36th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 28th September, 2024. Mr. Mayank Jain, Independent Director of the Company, has been re-appointed as a Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for 2nd term of 5 years. The communication regarding abovesaid re-appointment is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2024) Please find attached proceedings of 36th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
