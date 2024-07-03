iifl-logo-icon 1
Route Mobile Ltd Share Price

1,350.9
(-3.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,415.95
  • Day's High1,442
  • 52 Wk High1,942.45
  • Prev. Close1,396.3
  • Day's Low1,344.75
  • 52 Wk Low 1,334
  • Turnover (lac)1,803.07
  • P/E60.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value200.83
  • EPS22.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,510.34
  • Div. Yield0.79
View All Historical Data
Route Mobile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,415.95

Prev. Close

1,396.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,803.07

Day's High

1,442

Day's Low

1,344.75

52 Week's High

1,942.45

52 Week's Low

1,334

Book Value

200.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,510.34

P/E

60.74

EPS

22.98

Divi. Yield

0.79

Route Mobile Ltd Corporate Action

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 29 Oct, 2024

arrow

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Route Mobile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Route Mobile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 74.89%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.80%

Institutions: 12.80%

Non-Institutions: 12.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Route Mobile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.79

62.44

62.87

57.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,125.98

1,064.02

1,162.1

287.03

Net Worth

1,188.77

1,126.46

1,224.97

344.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

333.81

376.38

195.06

168.41

yoy growth (%)

-11.31

92.95

15.81

Raw materials

-247.81

-305.66

-137.76

-100.86

As % of sales

74.23

81.21

70.62

59.88

Employee costs

-54.72

-28.9

-21.86

-18.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.42

29.77

17.6

70.41

Depreciation

-14.78

-10.38

-5.8

-4.85

Tax paid

-5.66

-7.44

-6.66

-18.8

Working capital

847.53

188.34

6.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.31

92.95

15.81

Op profit growth

-50.88

48.35

-42.63

EBIT growth

27.82

71.87

-74.1

Net profit growth

24.31

104.05

-78.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,023.29

3,569.23

2,002.03

1,406.18

956.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,023.29

3,569.23

2,002.03

1,406.18

956.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

57.32

39.4

20.06

15.98

11.85

Route Mobile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Route Mobile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajdipkumar Gupta

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Guillaume Antoine Boutin

Non Executive Director

Mark James Reid

Independent Director

Anil Chanana

Independent Director

Harita Gupta

Independent Director

Prakash Advani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rathindra Das

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Route Mobile Ltd

Summary

Founded by Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Route Mobile Limited was incorporated on 14 May 2004 with the name Routesms Solutions Limited, which was changed to Route Mobile Limited with effect from 16 March 2016. The Company provides real-time connected customer experiences with its advanced Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS), globally. Founded in 2004, Route Mobile is a publicly listed company and among the leading Cloud Communications Platform service provider offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The Company deliver an entire communication product stack, based on a CPaaS principles, infusing Conversational AI across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence spread across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.During the FY 2018-19, Defero Mobile Pte. Ltd. (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy, 5 new step-down subsidiaries were incorporated viz. Route Connect Private Limited, Route Mobile Nepal Private limited, Route Mobile (Bangladesh) Limited, Route Mobile Malta Limited and Route SMS Solutions Zambia Limited. During the FY 2019-20, Route Mobile Hong Kong Limited (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy,one new step-down subsidiary was incorporated viz. Spectrum Telecom FZ-LLC. As on 31
Company FAQs

What is the Route Mobile Ltd share price today?

The Route Mobile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1350.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Route Mobile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Route Mobile Ltd is ₹8510.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Route Mobile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Route Mobile Ltd is 60.74 and 6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Route Mobile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Route Mobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Route Mobile Ltd is ₹1334 and ₹1942.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Route Mobile Ltd?

Route Mobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at -8.19%, 1 Year at -16.90%, 6 Month at -21.18%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at -3.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Route Mobile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Route Mobile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.90 %
Institutions - 12.80 %
Public - 12.30 %

