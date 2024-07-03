Summary

Founded by Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Route Mobile Limited was incorporated on 14 May 2004 with the name Routesms Solutions Limited, which was changed to Route Mobile Limited with effect from 16 March 2016. The Company provides real-time connected customer experiences with its advanced Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS), globally. Founded in 2004, Route Mobile is a publicly listed company and among the leading Cloud Communications Platform service provider offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The Company deliver an entire communication product stack, based on a CPaaS principles, infusing Conversational AI across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence spread across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.During the FY 2018-19, Defero Mobile Pte. Ltd. (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy, 5 new step-down subsidiaries were incorporated viz. Route Connect Private Limited, Route Mobile Nepal Private limited, Route Mobile (Bangladesh) Limited, Route Mobile Malta Limited and Route SMS Solutions Zambia Limited. During the FY 2019-20, Route Mobile Hong Kong Limited (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy,one new step-down subsidiary was incorporated viz. Spectrum Telecom FZ-LLC. As on 31

