SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,415.95
Prev. Close₹1,396.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,803.07
Day's High₹1,442
Day's Low₹1,344.75
52 Week's High₹1,942.45
52 Week's Low₹1,334
Book Value₹200.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,510.34
P/E60.74
EPS22.98
Divi. Yield0.79
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.79
62.44
62.87
57.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,125.98
1,064.02
1,162.1
287.03
Net Worth
1,188.77
1,126.46
1,224.97
344.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
333.81
376.38
195.06
168.41
yoy growth (%)
-11.31
92.95
15.81
Raw materials
-247.81
-305.66
-137.76
-100.86
As % of sales
74.23
81.21
70.62
59.88
Employee costs
-54.72
-28.9
-21.86
-18.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.42
29.77
17.6
70.41
Depreciation
-14.78
-10.38
-5.8
-4.85
Tax paid
-5.66
-7.44
-6.66
-18.8
Working capital
847.53
188.34
6.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.31
92.95
15.81
Op profit growth
-50.88
48.35
-42.63
EBIT growth
27.82
71.87
-74.1
Net profit growth
24.31
104.05
-78.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,023.29
3,569.23
2,002.03
1,406.18
956.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,023.29
3,569.23
2,002.03
1,406.18
956.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
57.32
39.4
20.06
15.98
11.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajdipkumar Gupta
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Guillaume Antoine Boutin
Non Executive Director
Mark James Reid
Independent Director
Anil Chanana
Independent Director
Harita Gupta
Independent Director
Prakash Advani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rathindra Das
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Route Mobile Ltd
Summary
Founded by Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Route Mobile Limited was incorporated on 14 May 2004 with the name Routesms Solutions Limited, which was changed to Route Mobile Limited with effect from 16 March 2016. The Company provides real-time connected customer experiences with its advanced Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS), globally. Founded in 2004, Route Mobile is a publicly listed company and among the leading Cloud Communications Platform service provider offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The Company deliver an entire communication product stack, based on a CPaaS principles, infusing Conversational AI across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence spread across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.During the FY 2018-19, Defero Mobile Pte. Ltd. (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy, 5 new step-down subsidiaries were incorporated viz. Route Connect Private Limited, Route Mobile Nepal Private limited, Route Mobile (Bangladesh) Limited, Route Mobile Malta Limited and Route SMS Solutions Zambia Limited. During the FY 2019-20, Route Mobile Hong Kong Limited (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy,one new step-down subsidiary was incorporated viz. Spectrum Telecom FZ-LLC. As on 31
Read More
The Route Mobile Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1350.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Route Mobile Ltd is ₹8510.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Route Mobile Ltd is 60.74 and 6.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Route Mobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Route Mobile Ltd is ₹1334 and ₹1942.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Route Mobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.48%, 3 Years at -8.19%, 1 Year at -16.90%, 6 Month at -21.18%, 3 Month at -11.16% and 1 Month at -3.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.