Route Mobile Ltd Dividend

1,302.45
(0.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:29:57 PM

Route Mobile CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 Oct 202429 Oct 202429 Oct 2024660Interim 1
Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25.
Dividend6 May 202411 Jul 202411 Jul 2024220Final
Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Board recommends final dividend of Rs. 2 per share for FY 2023-24
Dividend23 Jan 20241 Feb 20241 Feb 2024330Interim 3
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 23, 2024 has approved Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 3 per share.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

