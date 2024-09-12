|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|6
|60
|Interim 1
|Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25.
|Dividend
|6 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Board recommends final dividend of Rs. 2 per share for FY 2023-24
|Dividend
|23 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|3
|30
|Interim 3
|The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 23, 2024 has approved Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 3 per share.
