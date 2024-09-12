Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.37
47.05
13.21
67.27
Op profit growth
25.59
74.16
15.76
20.8
EBIT growth
21.95
84.35
16.01
20.87
Net profit growth
24.63
128.81
2.37
16.9
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.92
12.37
10.45
10.22
EBIT margin
10
11.68
9.31
9.09
Net profit margin
8.3
9.48
6.09
6.73
RoCE
16.51
33.12
28.68
27.7
RoNW
3.57
7.23
5.91
7.22
RoA
3.42
6.72
4.68
5.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
27.05
23
11.64
11.1
Dividend per share
5
2
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
20.33
18.63
7.11
7.93
Book value per share
266.02
112.99
53.87
44.57
Valuation ratios
P/E
56.97
61.33
P/CEPS
75.79
75.68
P/B
5.79
12.48
EV/EBIDTA
36.47
40.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-12.87
-17.82
-13.24
-14.9
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.89
54.63
66.49
52.28
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-73.69
-62.85
-51.35
-28.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-38.83
-59.74
-18.3
-6.62
Net debt / equity
-0.6
-0.68
-0.18
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-4.61
-2.57
-0.49
-0.19
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.04
-80.29
-79.91
-78.96
Employee costs
-6.29
-4.37
-6.08
-6.56
Other costs
-3.73
-2.95
-3.54
-4.24
