Proximus Global, Nokia Partner to Expand Network API Solutions for Enterprises

6 Mar 2025 , 10:57 PM

Route Mobile Ltd announced on March 5 that Proximus Global, BICS, and Telesign have partnered with Nokia to develop advanced network API solutions aimed at supporting developers in building new enterprise applications. This strategic collaboration will enable both companies to expose their APIs in each other’s marketplaces, fostering deeper integration between the telecom ecosystem and various industry segments.

By leveraging their combined expertise, Proximus Global and Nokia intend to enhance developer access to advanced network capabilities, which will drive innovation in enterprise communications.

The collaboration is expected to streamline the adoption of network APIs, improve interoperability, and accelerate digital transformation across multiple sectors. With the increasing demand for seamless connectivity and intelligent network solutions, this initiative will offer enterprises and telecom operators access to a rapidly expanding set of API capabilities.

These APIs will facilitate key technological advancements, such as network slicing, a crucial component for 5G private networks, as well as fraud protection and other security-enhancing services.

Proximus Global’s network APIs will be made available through Nokia’s Network as Code platform, which features a developer portal designed to simplify access to network functionalities. In return, Nokia will benefit from Proximus Global’s extensive presence in the telecommunications market, enabling its CAMARA and 5G APIs to be deployed globally.

The initiative will empower developers to integrate advanced network services into their applications, fostering a more robust and interconnected digital infrastructure.

Additionally, Proximus Global plans to leverage Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform and its Enterprise API Hub to further enhance developer accessibility to telecom capabilities. This will allow developers to seamlessly integrate Proximus Global’s network functionalities into their software applications, unlocking new opportunities for innovation.

Nokia’s Network Exposure Platform is built in alignment with the GSMA operator platform, a standardized framework designed to expose operator network capabilities to developers worldwide.

Christophe Van De Weyer, Chief Product Officer at Proximus Global and CEO of Telesign, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating that Proximus Global has traditionally offered a wide range of communication APIs through its CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) offerings. With this collaboration, the company aims to complement its existing solutions by introducing network APIs, allowing enterprises and developers to access network capabilities more efficiently.

He emphasized that this partnership with Nokia will significantly strengthen Proximus Global’s API ecosystem, enhance its work with developers, and deliver new, value-added solutions to its enterprise and wholesale customers.

