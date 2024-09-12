Route Mobile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.79
62.44
62.87
57.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,125.98
1,064.02
1,162.1
287.03
Net Worth
1,188.77
1,126.46
1,224.97
344.74
Minority Interest
Debt
11.03
13
14.83
11.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.22
0.98
0.86
0.8
Total Liabilities
1,201.02
1,140.44
1,240.66
357.12
Fixed Assets
58.24
55.22
60.38
38.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
51.8
52.83
54.85
49.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.28
8.56
6.03
3.2
Networking Capital
799.15
513.19
319.24
-55.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
255.26
160.68
111.68
98.3
Debtor Days
122.11
95.32
Other Current Assets
715.57
483.58
295.9
79.31
Sundry Creditors
-148.63
-105.64
-67.92
-195.85
Creditor Days
74.26
189.92
Other Current Liabilities
-23.05
-25.43
-20.42
-37.23
Cash
283.55
510.64
800.16
321.95
Total Assets
1,201.02
1,140.44
1,240.66
357.12
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.