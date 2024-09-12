Route Mobile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.42
29.77
17.6
70.41
Depreciation
-14.78
-10.38
-5.8
-4.85
Tax paid
-5.66
-7.44
-6.66
-18.8
Working capital
847.53
188.34
6.16
Other operating items
Operating
865.51
200.29
11.3
Capital expenditure
37.96
42.6
2.32
Free cash flow
903.47
242.89
13.62
Equity raised
1,426.53
306.15
53.06
Investing
5.55
25.28
9.93
Financing
25.99
-11.85
7.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,361.54
562.47
84.32
