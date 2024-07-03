Route Mobile Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,006.26
2,560.57
1,375.96
1,043.74
690.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,006.26
2,560.57
1,375.96
1,043.74
690.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
44
24.8
11.65
16.59
11.79
Total Income
3,050.26
2,585.37
1,387.61
1,060.32
702.28
Total Expenditure
2,620.64
2,248.39
1,213.64
919.57
630.42
PBIDT
429.62
336.98
173.97
140.75
71.87
Interest
19.73
15.47
1.77
2.31
3.42
PBDT
409.89
321.51
172.2
138.44
68.45
Depreciation
64.2
60.37
23.79
19.36
16.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
63.26
44.42
27.6
21.8
9.26
Deferred Tax
-11.25
-12.34
-1.85
0
-0.77
Reported Profit After Tax
293.68
229.06
122.66
97.28
43.41
Minority Interest After NP
6.7
3.61
2.17
-0.68
-1.35
Net Profit after Minority Interest
286.98
225.45
120.49
97.95
44.76
Extra-ordinary Items
12.29
0
0
0
-12.12
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
274.69
225.45
120.49
97.95
56.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
45.9
36
20.53
18.6
8.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
90
30
0
0
Equity
62.62
62.31
62.87
57.36
50
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.29
13.16
12.64
13.48
10.4
PBDTM(%)
13.63
12.55
12.51
13.26
9.91
PATM(%)
9.76
8.94
8.91
9.32
6.28
