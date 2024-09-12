iifl-logo-icon 1
Route Mobile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,373.65
(1.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

333.81

376.38

195.06

168.41

yoy growth (%)

-11.31

92.95

15.81

Raw materials

-247.81

-305.66

-137.76

-100.86

As % of sales

74.23

81.21

70.62

59.88

Employee costs

-54.72

-28.9

-21.86

-18.28

As % of sales

16.39

7.67

11.2

10.85

Other costs

-16.37

-11.46

-14.96

-13.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.9

3.04

7.67

8.06

Operating profit

14.91

30.36

20.46

35.67

OPM

4.46

8.06

10.49

21.18

Depreciation

-14.78

-10.38

-5.8

-4.85

Interest expense

-1.92

-1.79

-0.75

-0.5

Other income

40.21

11.58

3.69

40.09

Profit before tax

38.42

29.77

17.6

70.41

Taxes

-5.66

-7.44

-6.66

-18.8

Tax rate

-14.73

-24.99

-37.85

-26.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.76

22.33

10.94

51.6

Exceptional items

-5

0

0

0

Net profit

27.76

22.33

10.94

51.6

yoy growth (%)

24.31

104.05

-78.79

NPM

8.31

5.93

5.61

30.64

