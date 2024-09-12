Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
333.81
376.38
195.06
168.41
yoy growth (%)
-11.31
92.95
15.81
Raw materials
-247.81
-305.66
-137.76
-100.86
As % of sales
74.23
81.21
70.62
59.88
Employee costs
-54.72
-28.9
-21.86
-18.28
As % of sales
16.39
7.67
11.2
10.85
Other costs
-16.37
-11.46
-14.96
-13.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.9
3.04
7.67
8.06
Operating profit
14.91
30.36
20.46
35.67
OPM
4.46
8.06
10.49
21.18
Depreciation
-14.78
-10.38
-5.8
-4.85
Interest expense
-1.92
-1.79
-0.75
-0.5
Other income
40.21
11.58
3.69
40.09
Profit before tax
38.42
29.77
17.6
70.41
Taxes
-5.66
-7.44
-6.66
-18.8
Tax rate
-14.73
-24.99
-37.85
-26.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.76
22.33
10.94
51.6
Exceptional items
-5
0
0
0
Net profit
27.76
22.33
10.94
51.6
yoy growth (%)
24.31
104.05
-78.79
NPM
8.31
5.93
5.61
30.64
