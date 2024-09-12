Outcome of Board meeting held on July 19, 2024. Notice convening the 20th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) Proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report for 20th AGM of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)