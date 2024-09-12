|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Route Mobile Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The board shall also consider declaration of First Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 if declared will be October 29 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. Statement of Deviation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on July 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Financial Results: Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter & year ended March 31 2024; b) Dividend: Recommending a final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Cancellation of ESOPs (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board shall also consider declaration of Third Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for payment of Third Interim Dividend if declared will be Thursday February 1 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 23, 2024 has approved Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 3 per share. Financial Results for The Third Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2023 and Declaration of Third Interim Dividend Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.