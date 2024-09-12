Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Route Mobile Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The board shall also consider declaration of First Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 if declared will be October 29 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. Statement of Deviation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on July 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 29 May 2024

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Financial Results: Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter & year ended March 31 2024; b) Dividend: Recommending a final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Cancellation of ESOPs (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024