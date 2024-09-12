iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Route Mobile Ltd Board Meeting

1,298.45
(0.48%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:49:51 PM

Route Mobile CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Route Mobile Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on October 21 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. The board shall also consider declaration of First Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Record Date for payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 if declared will be October 29 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. Statement of Deviation for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on July 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2024
Board Meeting6 May 202430 Apr 2024
Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Financial Results: Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter & year ended March 31 2024; b) Dividend: Recommending a final dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Cancellation of ESOPs (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Route Mobile Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. The Board shall also consider declaration of Third Interim Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Record Date for payment of Third Interim Dividend if declared will be Thursday February 1 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 23, 2024 has approved Third Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 3 per share. Financial Results for The Third Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2023 and Declaration of Third Interim Dividend Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ending December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)

Route Mobile: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Route Mobile Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.