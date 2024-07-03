Route Mobile Ltd Summary

Founded by Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta, Route Mobile Limited was incorporated on 14 May 2004 with the name Routesms Solutions Limited, which was changed to Route Mobile Limited with effect from 16 March 2016. The Company provides real-time connected customer experiences with its advanced Customer Experience Platform as a Service (CXPaaS), globally. Founded in 2004, Route Mobile is a publicly listed company and among the leading Cloud Communications Platform service provider offering Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solutions. The Company deliver an entire communication product stack, based on a CPaaS principles, infusing Conversational AI across a broad range of industries including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. It is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence spread across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.During the FY 2018-19, Defero Mobile Pte. Ltd. (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy, 5 new step-down subsidiaries were incorporated viz. Route Connect Private Limited, Route Mobile Nepal Private limited, Route Mobile (Bangladesh) Limited, Route Mobile Malta Limited and Route SMS Solutions Zambia Limited. During the FY 2019-20, Route Mobile Hong Kong Limited (step down subsidiary) was deregistered. As the part of the expansion strategy,one new step-down subsidiary was incorporated viz. Spectrum Telecom FZ-LLC. As on 31 March 2020, the Company has 9 direct subsidiaries and 12 step down subsidiaries.During the FY2020,the company adjudged as Fastest growing companies in Technology & Telecom sector and overall 2nd in the UKs top fastest growing Indian companies in the UK 2020 in the 7th edition of the Grant Thornton India meets Britain Tracker. Also Route Mobile Wins the Best Messaging Innovation - Consumer Solution Award at Messaging and SMS Global Awards, London. During the year 2020, the Holding Company has completed acquisition of a division, comprising intellectual property (software) andrelated customer contracts, of TeleDNA Communications Private Limited (TeleDNA), a Bengaluru based company specializingin development of telecom related solutions, under slump sale arrangement for total consideration of Rs. 1,200 lakhs.Route Mobile (UK) Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom, received an honourable recognition of being amongst the fastest growing companies in Technology & Telecom sector and overall 45th in the UKs top fastest growing Indian companies in the UK 2021.As on 31 March 2021,the company had 21 subsidiaries including 16 overseas subsidiaries and step downSubsidiaries.The Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) dated 29 April 2021 to acquire Phonon Communications Private Limited (Phonon), a leading communications automation platform provider, for total consideration of Rs 2,900 lakhs. Due to non-fulfilment of the conditions precedents by Phonon, the acquisition is no longer being pursued and the share purchase agreement shall stand cancelled.The Company made its maiden public offer of equity shares during the Quarter ended 30 September 2020 of equity shares in accordance with SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2018, wherein, 6,857,142 Equity Shares were issued through fresh Issue and 10,285,714 Equity Shares through offer for sale. The IPO comprised of fresh issue of Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 360 crore by the selling shareholders.The public issue was opened on 09 September 2020 and closed on 11 September 2020 at an offer price of Rs 350/- per equity Share (including a share premium of Rs 340/- per equity Share). The shares were allotted on 16 September 2020, at an Offer price of Rs 350 per equity share. The Equity shares of the Company were listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Limited) with effect from 21 September 2021.As of March 31, 2022, the Companys global operations included 10 direct and 22 step-down subsidiaries serving its clients through 21+locations across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and the Americas.In FY22, the Company acquired Masivian S.A.S., Colombia, M.R Messaging FZC, UAE (MRM) and Interteleco International for Modern Communication Services, Kuwait. These acquisitions augmented end-to-end enterprise CPaaS and CCaaS capabilities.In May 2022, Company steered focus on building capabilities around DLT and partnered with Teledgers Technology Private Limited. Teledgers blockchain based DLT platform enables telecom operators globally to address guidelines issued by various telecom regulatory bodies to ensure spam-free commercial and transactional communication (A2P SMS / voice calls originated by enterprises) with mobile subscribers.During the year 2022, the Company acquired Sarv Webs Private Limited, Rajasthan, India intellectual property (software) and its associated identified customer contracts, on a slump sale basis, which provides an AI enabled cloud-based email platform, enables enterprises to transmit transactional and promotional emails to their clients. In 2023, Company acquired SendClean, Masivian S.A.S., Mr Messaging and Interteleco (Now known as Route Mobile Communication Services & Co. by expanding product portfolio and geographic presence. It launched TruSense, a digital identity and security suite; launched Roubot, a customisable Artificial Intelligence (AI) / Machine Learning (ML) -powered no-code chatbot solution; launched Routelab, an Innovation Hub and engineering centre in Bangalore.