SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,933.3
Prev. Close₹1,936.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,553
Day's High₹1,967.2
Day's Low₹1,910.5
52 Week's High₹2,189
52 Week's Low₹1,820
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33,269.75
P/E98.52
EPS19.63
Divi. Yield0.51
The company has kept 65,000 shares for the employees, as a sign of engaging the employees with its growth story.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.57
16.97
17.58
9.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
810.44
622.21
500.31
366.7
Net Worth
828.01
639.18
517.89
376
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,817.93
1,031.3
763.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,817.93
1,031.3
763.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
40.01
28.86
20.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Berjis M Desai
Whole-time Director
Sachin Gupta
Non Executive Director
Joseph Benardello
Non Executive Director
Mary Earley Klotman
Nominee
Utpal Seth
Nominee
Amit Goela
Independent Director
Clarence Carleton King II
Independent Director
Keith Anthony Jones
Independent Director
Theresa Stone
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sameer Chavan
Reports by Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
Summary
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was incorporated as Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Private Limited at Goa, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, Company name was changed to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and offer a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets. It offer a comprehensive platform that enables healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care organizations, enabling healthcare organizations deliver superior clinical care,improve population health outcomes, and transition to the fee for value model.In recent decades, as the healthcare industry has matured, there has been increasing consolidation, particularly in the US, and practice of medicine has shifted from independent physicians operating their practices to healthcare enterprises, where most physicians are salaried employees rather than owners or partners. With the evolution and consolidation of healthcare industry, the Company provide solutions that address these increasing tasks and enable healthcare delivery enterprises to manage their business. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has served nearly 85
Read More
The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1939.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is ₹33269.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is 98.52 and 37.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is ₹1820 and ₹2189 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.11%.
