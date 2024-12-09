Summary

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was incorporated as Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Private Limited at Goa, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, Company name was changed to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and offer a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets. It offer a comprehensive platform that enables healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care organizations, enabling healthcare organizations deliver superior clinical care,improve population health outcomes, and transition to the fee for value model.In recent decades, as the healthcare industry has matured, there has been increasing consolidation, particularly in the US, and practice of medicine has shifted from independent physicians operating their practices to healthcare enterprises, where most physicians are salaried employees rather than owners or partners. With the evolution and consolidation of healthcare industry, the Company provide solutions that address these increasing tasks and enable healthcare delivery enterprises to manage their business. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has served nearly 85

