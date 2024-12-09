iifl-logo-icon 1
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Share Price

1,939.1
(0.14%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,933.3
  • Day's High1,967.2
  • 52 Wk High2,189
  • Prev. Close1,936.35
  • Day's Low1,910.5
  • 52 Wk Low 1,820
  • Turnover (lac)8,553
  • P/E98.52
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS19.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33,269.75
  • Div. Yield0.51
No Records Found

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,933.3

Prev. Close

1,936.35

Turnover(Lac.)

8,553

Day's High

1,967.2

Day's Low

1,910.5

52 Week's High

2,189

52 Week's Low

1,820

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33,269.75

P/E

98.52

EPS

19.63

Divi. Yield

0.51

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inventurus Knowledge Solution IPO Opens December 12

Inventurus Knowledge Solution IPO Opens December 12

9 Dec 2024|12:24 PM

The company has kept 65,000 shares for the employees, as a sign of engaging the employees with its growth story.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:37 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.73%

Non-Promoter- 27.53%

Institutions: 27.53%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 2.73%

Share Price

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.57

16.97

17.58

9.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

810.44

622.21

500.31

366.7

Net Worth

828.01

639.18

517.89

376

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,817.93

1,031.3

763.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,817.93

1,031.3

763.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

40.01

28.86

20.83

View Annually Results

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Berjis M Desai

Whole-time Director

Sachin Gupta

Non Executive Director

Joseph Benardello

Non Executive Director

Mary Earley Klotman

Nominee

Utpal Seth

Nominee

Amit Goela

Independent Director

Clarence Carleton King II

Independent Director

Keith Anthony Jones

Independent Director

Theresa Stone

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sameer Chavan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd

Summary

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited was incorporated as Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Private Limited at Goa, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated September 5, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. On the conversion of Company to a Public Limited, Company name was changed to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 4, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai.The Company is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and offer a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada and Australia, with a focus on the US markets. It offer a comprehensive platform that enables healthcare enterprises across outpatient and inpatient care organizations, enabling healthcare organizations deliver superior clinical care,improve population health outcomes, and transition to the fee for value model.In recent decades, as the healthcare industry has matured, there has been increasing consolidation, particularly in the US, and practice of medicine has shifted from independent physicians operating their practices to healthcare enterprises, where most physicians are salaried employees rather than owners or partners. With the evolution and consolidation of healthcare industry, the Company provide solutions that address these increasing tasks and enable healthcare delivery enterprises to manage their business. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has served nearly 85
Company FAQs

What is the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1939.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is ₹33269.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is 98.52 and 37.52 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is ₹1820 and ₹2189 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd?

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.72 %
Institutions - 9.88 %
Public - 23.54 %

