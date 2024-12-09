Inventurus Knowledge Solution IPO Opens December 12

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited, backed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala, is raising its IPO at ₹1,265 to ₹1,329 per share with a face value of ₹1.

The public issue is open for subscription from Thursday, December 12 and will close on Monday, December 16. Anchor investors will be given a one-day head start, with their allocation done on Wednesday, December 11.

A significant share, 75%, is allocated to QIBs, ensuring large investors get priority. The issue can accommodate 15% by non-institutional investors, or NIIs, which gives mid-sized investors an opportunity to participate. The retail investors are accommodated for 10% of the shares, thereby ensuring the participation of small individual investors.

The company has kept 65,000 shares for the employees, as a sign of engaging the employees with its growth story. Some key dates include final allotment of share on December 17, refund and credit of shares to demat account on December 18, and finally the day when all of them were waiting eagerly, that is on December 19 – listed on BSE and NSE.

Backed by experienced and respected leadership of Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and the Aryaman, Aryavir, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trusts, the IPO is very well-led.

Since 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, often referred to as IKS Health, has focused on minimizing the workload of healthcare providers by offering services that include clinical support, medical documentation, and virtual medical scribing.

Their mission is to make life easier for healthcare professionals while making sure patients get quicker access to care. Their red herring prospectus (RHP) claims that the company operates in a niche market with no direct competitors in India or globally, which makes this IPO a rare and unique investment opportunity.

The deal is fully cast as an Offer for Sale (OFS) comprising 1.88 crore equity shares from prominent sellers like the Ashra Family Trust and Joseph Benardello.

The IPO process has been spearheaded by ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory, while Link Intime India Private Ltd serves as the registrar. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions takes the lead in health technology innovation, emphasizing efficiency and innovation in the administration of health organizations.