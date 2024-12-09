Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.57
16.97
17.58
9.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
810.44
622.21
500.31
366.7
Net Worth
828.01
639.18
517.89
376
Minority Interest
Debt
227.2
43.26
52.86
61.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
16.19
4.25
0.87
1.44
Total Liabilities
1,071.4
686.69
571.62
439
Fixed Assets
115.8
49.79
63.04
72.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
472.92
19.11
16.31
15.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
126.39
98.84
78.57
61.57
Networking Capital
150.85
24.2
77.24
85.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
198.11
66.29
37.65
26.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.53
111.52
172.34
121.19
Sundry Creditors
-26.76
-20.93
-18.23
-11.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-74.03
-132.68
-114.52
-51.29
Cash
205.43
494.74
336.47
204.36
Total Assets
1,071.39
686.68
571.63
438.99
The company has kept 65,000 shares for the employees, as a sign of engaging the employees with its growth story.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.