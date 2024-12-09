iifl-logo-icon 1
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

1,914.35
(-2.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.57

16.97

17.58

9.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

810.44

622.21

500.31

366.7

Net Worth

828.01

639.18

517.89

376

Minority Interest

Debt

227.2

43.26

52.86

61.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

16.19

4.25

0.87

1.44

Total Liabilities

1,071.4

686.69

571.62

439

Fixed Assets

115.8

49.79

63.04

72.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

472.92

19.11

16.31

15.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

126.39

98.84

78.57

61.57

Networking Capital

150.85

24.2

77.24

85.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

198.11

66.29

37.65

26.37

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

53.53

111.52

172.34

121.19

Sundry Creditors

-26.76

-20.93

-18.23

-11.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-74.03

-132.68

-114.52

-51.29

Cash

205.43

494.74

336.47

204.36

Total Assets

1,071.39

686.68

571.63

438.99

