Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1,282.88
1,187.06
630.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,282.88
1,187.06
630.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
11.73
20.58
19.43
Total Income
1,294.61
1,207.64
650.3
Total Expenditure
923.79
898.98
398.65
PBIDT
370.82
308.66
251.65
Interest
48.21
57.75
2.34
PBDT
322.61
250.91
249.31
Depreciation
56.58
46.36
12.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
71.81
40.98
49.6
Deferred Tax
-14.35
-1.54
-17.86
Reported Profit After Tax
208.58
165.11
205.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
208.58
165.11
205.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
208.58
165.11
205.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.5
9.76
12.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
16.94
16.92
16.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.9
26
39.88
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
PATM(%)
16.25
13.9
32.55
The company has kept 65,000 shares for the employees, as a sign of engaging the employees with its growth story.Read More
