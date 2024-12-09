iifl-logo-icon 1
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd Shareholding Pattern

1,914.35
(-2.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Aug-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

10.23%

0%

Indian

69.73%

67.66%

53.48%

69.73%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

Institutions

27.53%

29.48%

9.88%

27.57%

Non-Institutions

0%

0%

23.54%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

27.53%

29.48%

33.42%

27.57%

Custodian

2.73%

2.85%

2.85%

2.69%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.73%

Non-Promoter- 27.53%

Institutions: 27.53%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 2.73%

Whatsapp
