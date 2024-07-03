Summary

Kody Technolab Ltd. was originally incorporated on May 5, 2017 as Kody Technolab Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to Kody Technolab Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company specializes in helping businesses undergo Digital Transformation by leveraging latest technologies and trends. With keen focus in understanding the unique challenges faced by clients, it offers services including custom development, AI Consultation & Implementation, IOT Services, and IT consulting services. The team of skilled professionals comprise developers, designers, project managers, and quality assurance specialists. With their expertise, can deliver high-quality solutions and exceed expectations.Company has begun the process of on boarding the client, including setting up communication channels and establishing project milestones. It provide businesses with qualified professionals to supplement their existing teams for a specific project or on a long-term basis. The professionals have skills and experience necessary to meet staffing needs. It offer end-to-end IoT solutions that encompass everything from strategy and implementation to ongoing maintenance and support. It help businesses design and implement enterprise mobility solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, on any device, while maintaini

