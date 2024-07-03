iifl-logo-icon 1
Kody Technolab Ltd Share Price

1,575
(0.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,555.55
  • Day's High1,585.3
  • 52 Wk High2,087.5
  • Prev. Close1,564.9
  • Day's Low1,555.55
  • 52 Wk Low 278.15
  • Turnover (lac)33.07
  • P/E407.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,007.74
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kody Technolab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,555.55

Prev. Close

1,564.9

Turnover(Lac.)

33.07

Day's High

1,585.3

Day's Low

1,555.55

52 Week's High

2,087.5

52 Week's Low

278.15

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,007.74

P/E

407.53

EPS

3.84

Divi. Yield

0

Kody Technolab Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kody Technolab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kody Technolab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 26.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kody Technolab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.37

3.45

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.73

1.22

-1.1

-1.72

Net Worth

37.1

4.67

-1.09

-1.71

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kody Technolab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kody Technolab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kody Technolab Ltd

Summary

Kody Technolab Ltd. was originally incorporated on May 5, 2017 as Kody Technolab Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to Kody Technolab Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company specializes in helping businesses undergo Digital Transformation by leveraging latest technologies and trends. With keen focus in understanding the unique challenges faced by clients, it offers services including custom development, AI Consultation & Implementation, IOT Services, and IT consulting services. The team of skilled professionals comprise developers, designers, project managers, and quality assurance specialists. With their expertise, can deliver high-quality solutions and exceed expectations.Company has begun the process of on boarding the client, including setting up communication channels and establishing project milestones. It provide businesses with qualified professionals to supplement their existing teams for a specific project or on a long-term basis. The professionals have skills and experience necessary to meet staffing needs. It offer end-to-end IoT solutions that encompass everything from strategy and implementation to ongoing maintenance and support. It help businesses design and implement enterprise mobility solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, on any device, while maintaini
Company FAQs

What is the Kody Technolab Ltd share price today?

The Kody Technolab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1575 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kody Technolab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kody Technolab Ltd is ₹2007.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kody Technolab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kody Technolab Ltd is 407.53 and 53.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kody Technolab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kody Technolab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kody Technolab Ltd is ₹278.15 and ₹2087.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kody Technolab Ltd?

Kody Technolab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 435.01%, 6 Month at -14.87%, 3 Month at -8.42% and 1 Month at -2.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kody Technolab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kody Technolab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 26.95 %

