SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,555.55
Prev. Close₹1,564.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.07
Day's High₹1,585.3
Day's Low₹1,555.55
52 Week's High₹2,087.5
52 Week's Low₹278.15
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,007.74
P/E407.53
EPS3.84
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
3.45
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
1.22
-1.1
-1.72
Net Worth
37.1
4.67
-1.09
-1.71
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Kody Technolab Ltd
Summary
Kody Technolab Ltd. was originally incorporated on May 5, 2017 as Kody Technolab Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to Kody Technolab Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company specializes in helping businesses undergo Digital Transformation by leveraging latest technologies and trends. With keen focus in understanding the unique challenges faced by clients, it offers services including custom development, AI Consultation & Implementation, IOT Services, and IT consulting services. The team of skilled professionals comprise developers, designers, project managers, and quality assurance specialists. With their expertise, can deliver high-quality solutions and exceed expectations.Company has begun the process of on boarding the client, including setting up communication channels and establishing project milestones. It provide businesses with qualified professionals to supplement their existing teams for a specific project or on a long-term basis. The professionals have skills and experience necessary to meet staffing needs. It offer end-to-end IoT solutions that encompass everything from strategy and implementation to ongoing maintenance and support. It help businesses design and implement enterprise mobility solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, on any device, while maintaini
Read More
The Kody Technolab Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1575 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kody Technolab Ltd is ₹2007.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kody Technolab Ltd is 407.53 and 53.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kody Technolab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kody Technolab Ltd is ₹278.15 and ₹2087.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kody Technolab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 435.01%, 6 Month at -14.87%, 3 Month at -8.42% and 1 Month at -2.43%.
