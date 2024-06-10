iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 9th December, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 2nd Floor, Block-J, Safal Mondeal Retail Park, Nr. Iscon Mall, Nr Rajpathclub, S.G Highway, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat - 380 054, which commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:50 P.M. has considered and approved allotment of 63,73,780 Fully Paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10.00/- each in the ratio 1:1 (One Equity Share of Rs. 10.00/- each for every One Equity share of Rs. 10.00/- each held by shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., 6th December, 2024).
Board Meeting21 Aug 202431 May 2024
Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 21, 2024 regarding allotment of 6,96,000 Convertible Warrants ( Warrants )
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.
Board Meeting23 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 23, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Jun 20248 Jun 2024
Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 08, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cessation of Mr Sanjaykumar Kidecha as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 08, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Niraj Bharat Sanghvi as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 08, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Mr. Sanjay Kidecha as Other of the company w.e.f. Jun 08, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Sanjaykumar Kidecha as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 08, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Niraj Bharat Sanghvi as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202428 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising by way of issue of Equity shares and/ or Warrants on preferential basis Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)

