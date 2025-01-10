Kody Technolab Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.37
3.45
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.73
1.22
-1.1
-1.72
Net Worth
37.1
4.67
-1.09
-1.71
Minority Interest
Debt
1
7.47
1.61
1.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.1
12.14
0.52
-0.21
Fixed Assets
9.99
6.78
0.14
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0
0.08
0.05
Networking Capital
19.64
5.26
0.14
-0.47
Inventories
0.26
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
16.98
6.54
1.72
0.7
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.01
1.1
0.28
0.19
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-0.22
-0.72
-0.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.92
-2.16
-1.14
-0.92
Cash
8.14
0.1
0.16
0.09
Total Assets
38.11
12.14
0.52
-0.21
