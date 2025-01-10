iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kody Technolab Ltd Balance Sheet

1,425.25
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kody Technolab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.37

3.45

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.73

1.22

-1.1

-1.72

Net Worth

37.1

4.67

-1.09

-1.71

Minority Interest

Debt

1

7.47

1.61

1.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.1

12.14

0.52

-0.21

Fixed Assets

9.99

6.78

0.14

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0

0.08

0.05

Networking Capital

19.64

5.26

0.14

-0.47

Inventories

0.26

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.98

6.54

1.72

0.7

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.01

1.1

0.28

0.19

Sundry Creditors

-0.69

-0.22

-0.72

-0.44

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.92

-2.16

-1.14

-0.92

Cash

8.14

0.1

0.16

0.09

Total Assets

38.11

12.14

0.52

-0.21

Kody Technolab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kody Technolab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.