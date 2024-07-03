Kody Technolab Ltd Summary

Kody Technolab Ltd. was originally incorporated on May 5, 2017 as Kody Technolab Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and name of Company was changed to Kody Technolab Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 11, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company specializes in helping businesses undergo Digital Transformation by leveraging latest technologies and trends. With keen focus in understanding the unique challenges faced by clients, it offers services including custom development, AI Consultation & Implementation, IOT Services, and IT consulting services. The team of skilled professionals comprise developers, designers, project managers, and quality assurance specialists. With their expertise, can deliver high-quality solutions and exceed expectations.Company has begun the process of on boarding the client, including setting up communication channels and establishing project milestones. It provide businesses with qualified professionals to supplement their existing teams for a specific project or on a long-term basis. The professionals have skills and experience necessary to meet staffing needs. It offer end-to-end IoT solutions that encompass everything from strategy and implementation to ongoing maintenance and support. It help businesses design and implement enterprise mobility solutions that enable employees to work from anywhere, on any device, while maintaining the security of their data, which help increase productivity and collaboration. The Company help businesses embrace digital transformation to improve their operations, customer experience, and bottom line. Their services include strategy development, implementation, and ongoing support to ensure a successful transformation. It offer a range of AI services including machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing, intelligent automation, and robotics, which help businesses to automate processes, improve customer experience, and drive growth. It help businesses leverage machine learning to develop predictive models, classify information, cluster information, process natural language, and build computer vision models. The Company offer natural language processing services to understand and process human language. The services include text analysis, sentiment analysis, language translation, and speech recognition. It help businesses leverage deep learning to develop image recognition, video analysis, speech recognition, natural language processing, machine translation, sentiment analysis, fraud detection, predictive maintenance, and personalisation solutions. IT Consulting services help businesses to improve their operations including technology strategy, IT infrastructure design and implementation, cybersecurity, and cloud computing solutions.The Company is planning a Public Issue of Equity Shares upto 17,20,000 through Fresh Issue.