Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Annual General Meeting held on September 05, 2024 Kody Technolab Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024)