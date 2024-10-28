|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|24 Oct 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|To conduct Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, 19th November, 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through video conferencing (VC) and other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024) Kody Technolab Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024 Kody Technolab Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024)
|EGM
|31 May 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024. Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 22-Jun-2024 Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 22, 2024 Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/06/2024) Kody Technolab Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/06/2024) Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 16, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024) Kody Technolab Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizer Report for Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 22nd June, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
