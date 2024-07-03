Summary

Yudiz Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Yudiz Solutions Private Limited dated September 12, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Yudiz Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 21, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in business of providing IT solutions and consultancy services focused on providing solutions to shape a business idea by implementing the latest and cutting-edge technologies. It offer web, mobile, game and blockchain solutions for business. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for providing services of web and software development, mobile applications development (Android, IOS and Windows) Development, Search Engine Optimization with graphic designs and branding, virtual reality, internet of things, mobile and cloud based gaming, product development and technology partnering and consulting. Their range of solutions and services includes web development, wearable device / IoT development, game development and mobile application development. The technologies used includes blockchain technology, metaverse, AR (Augmented Reality) / VR (Virtual Reality) / MR (Mixed Realty) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) / ML (Machine Learning), IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), 2D/3D animation, UI/UX design

