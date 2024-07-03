SectorIT - Software
Open₹58.55
Prev. Close₹61.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.3
Day's High₹59.05
Day's Low₹58.55
52 Week's High₹167.9
52 Week's Low₹50.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.32
7.6
1.53
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.31
3.29
5.16
3.87
Net Worth
48.63
10.89
6.69
5.4
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
18.76
12.83
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
18.76
12.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel
Whole-time Director
Suraj Chokhani
Director & Chief Executive Off
Chirag Rajendrakumar Leuva
Managing Director
Prati Bhaskarbhai Patel
Independent Director
Jija Roy
Independent Director
Amit Joshi
Independent Director
Utpal Maheshkumar Vaishnav
Independent Director
Vidur V Bhogilal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepak Kantilal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yudiz Solutions Ltd
Summary
Yudiz Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Yudiz Solutions Private Limited dated September 12, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Yudiz Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 21, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in business of providing IT solutions and consultancy services focused on providing solutions to shape a business idea by implementing the latest and cutting-edge technologies. It offer web, mobile, game and blockchain solutions for business. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for providing services of web and software development, mobile applications development (Android, IOS and Windows) Development, Search Engine Optimization with graphic designs and branding, virtual reality, internet of things, mobile and cloud based gaming, product development and technology partnering and consulting. Their range of solutions and services includes web development, wearable device / IoT development, game development and mobile application development. The technologies used includes blockchain technology, metaverse, AR (Augmented Reality) / VR (Virtual Reality) / MR (Mixed Realty) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) / ML (Machine Learning), IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), 2D/3D animation, UI/UX design
Read More
The Yudiz Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is ₹60.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yudiz Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is ₹50.35 and ₹167.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yudiz Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.51%, 6 Month at -4.28%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at -22.54%.
