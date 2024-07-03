iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yudiz Solutions Ltd Share Price

59
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:17:16 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.55
  • Day's High59.05
  • 52 Wk High167.9
  • Prev. Close61.5
  • Day's Low58.55
  • 52 Wk Low 50.35
  • Turnover (lac)3.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yudiz Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

58.55

Prev. Close

61.5

Turnover(Lac.)

3.3

Day's High

59.05

Day's Low

58.55

52 Week's High

167.9

52 Week's Low

50.35

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yudiz Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yudiz Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yudiz Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Aug-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 1.49%

Institutions: 1.49%

Non-Institutions: 24.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yudiz Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.32

7.6

1.53

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.31

3.29

5.16

3.87

Net Worth

48.63

10.89

6.69

5.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

18.76

12.83

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

18.76

12.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.23

View Annually Results

Yudiz Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yudiz Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Bharatbhai Samjibhai Patel

Whole-time Director

Suraj Chokhani

Director & Chief Executive Off

Chirag Rajendrakumar Leuva

Managing Director

Prati Bhaskarbhai Patel

Independent Director

Jija Roy

Independent Director

Amit Joshi

Independent Director

Utpal Maheshkumar Vaishnav

Independent Director

Vidur V Bhogilal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepak Kantilal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yudiz Solutions Ltd

Summary

Yudiz Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company in the name and style of Yudiz Solutions Private Limited dated September 12, 2011 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Company was converted into public limited company and name of Company was changed to Yudiz Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 21, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in business of providing IT solutions and consultancy services focused on providing solutions to shape a business idea by implementing the latest and cutting-edge technologies. It offer web, mobile, game and blockchain solutions for business. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company for providing services of web and software development, mobile applications development (Android, IOS and Windows) Development, Search Engine Optimization with graphic designs and branding, virtual reality, internet of things, mobile and cloud based gaming, product development and technology partnering and consulting. Their range of solutions and services includes web development, wearable device / IoT development, game development and mobile application development. The technologies used includes blockchain technology, metaverse, AR (Augmented Reality) / VR (Virtual Reality) / MR (Mixed Realty) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) / ML (Machine Learning), IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things), 2D/3D animation, UI/UX design
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yudiz Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Yudiz Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yudiz Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is ₹60.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yudiz Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yudiz Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yudiz Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is ₹50.35 and ₹167.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yudiz Solutions Ltd?

Yudiz Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.51%, 6 Month at -4.28%, 3 Month at 11.92% and 1 Month at -22.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yudiz Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yudiz Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.67 %
Institutions - 1.50 %
Public - 24.84 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yudiz Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.