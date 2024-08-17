iifl-logo-icon 1
Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Share Price

115.15
(0.13%)
Jul 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

115.55

Prev. Close

115

Turnover(Lac.)

61,930.18

Day's High

119.2

Day's Low

110.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13,558.34

P/E

12.32

EPS

9.36

Divi. Yield

0.52

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Satyam Computer Services Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Satyam Computer Services Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:50 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012Jun-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.62%

Non-Promoter- 39.45%

Institutions: 39.45%

Non-Institutions: 17.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

235.4

235.3

235.3

134.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,078.8

1,925.9

2,061.7

-657.1

Net Worth

3,314.2

2,161.2

2,297

-522.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

5,964.3

4,776.1

yoy growth (%)

24.87

Raw materials

-8.6

-27.1

As % of sales

0.14

0.56

Employee costs

-3,635.4

-3,276

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1,204.9

567.2

Depreciation

-149.4

-149.9

Tax paid

-53.9

-53.7

Working capital

987.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.87

Op profit growth

120.4

EBIT growth

110.98

Net profit growth

-1,042.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

7,693.47

6,395.56

5,145.06

5,481

8,812.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,693.47

6,395.56

5,145.06

5,481

8,812.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

593.32

1,095.5

287.89

7.69

63.09

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Vineet Nayyar

Whole Time Director & CEO

C P Gurnani

Additional Director

T N Manoharan

Director

Ulhas N Yargop

Company Secretary

G Jayaraman

Additional Director

Rajyalakshmi Rao

Additional Director

Ravindra Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged

Summary

Satyam Computers Services Limited (SCSL) was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company at Andra Pradesh. Later at 1991 Satyam recognized as a public limited company. SCSL is fourth largest provider of Information Technology services in India. In the year 1995 company awarded ISO 9001 certification. Twenty years ago, Satyam has consistently innovated across various aspects of the enterprise-processes, technology, business and engagement models, and service offerings. Satyam offers a range of expertise that includes: Software Development Services, Embedded Systems, Engineering Services (CAD/CAM/CAE), Systems Integration, Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions, Enterprise Application Integration, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Product Development, Electronic Commerce, and Consulting. As IT services became more and more technology-centric and generic, hence now Satyam offers services to enhance the customers business needs. Satyam starting with deeper focus on customized IT solution on insurance, financial services, telecom, manufacturing, transportation, health care, Bioinformatics and Retail sectors. The company has adopted the latest Certifications like CMMI Level 5, PCMM, ISO 27001, BS 15000, ISO 20000, AS9100 and Six Sigma Methodologies.Satyam Enterprise Solutions, Satyam Renaissance Consulting and Satyam Spark Solutions were amalgamated with Satyam Computer Services from April. 1999. In the year 2001, Satyam Computer Services and
