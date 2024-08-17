Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹115.55
Prev. Close₹115
Turnover(Lac.)₹61,930.18
Day's High₹119.2
Day's Low₹110.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13,558.34
P/E12.32
EPS9.36
Divi. Yield0.52
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
235.4
235.3
235.3
134.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,078.8
1,925.9
2,061.7
-657.1
Net Worth
3,314.2
2,161.2
2,297
-522.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
5,964.3
4,776.1
yoy growth (%)
24.87
Raw materials
-8.6
-27.1
As % of sales
0.14
0.56
Employee costs
-3,635.4
-3,276
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1,204.9
567.2
Depreciation
-149.4
-149.9
Tax paid
-53.9
-53.7
Working capital
987.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.87
Op profit growth
120.4
EBIT growth
110.98
Net profit growth
-1,042.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
7,693.47
6,395.56
5,145.06
5,481
8,812.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,693.47
6,395.56
5,145.06
5,481
8,812.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
593.32
1,095.5
287.89
7.69
63.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Vineet Nayyar
Whole Time Director & CEO
C P Gurnani
Additional Director
T N Manoharan
Director
Ulhas N Yargop
Company Secretary
G Jayaraman
Additional Director
Rajyalakshmi Rao
Additional Director
Ravindra Kulkarni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged
Summary
Satyam Computers Services Limited (SCSL) was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company at Andra Pradesh. Later at 1991 Satyam recognized as a public limited company. SCSL is fourth largest provider of Information Technology services in India. In the year 1995 company awarded ISO 9001 certification. Twenty years ago, Satyam has consistently innovated across various aspects of the enterprise-processes, technology, business and engagement models, and service offerings. Satyam offers a range of expertise that includes: Software Development Services, Embedded Systems, Engineering Services (CAD/CAM/CAE), Systems Integration, Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions, Enterprise Application Integration, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Product Development, Electronic Commerce, and Consulting. As IT services became more and more technology-centric and generic, hence now Satyam offers services to enhance the customers business needs. Satyam starting with deeper focus on customized IT solution on insurance, financial services, telecom, manufacturing, transportation, health care, Bioinformatics and Retail sectors. The company has adopted the latest Certifications like CMMI Level 5, PCMM, ISO 27001, BS 15000, ISO 20000, AS9100 and Six Sigma Methodologies.Satyam Enterprise Solutions, Satyam Renaissance Consulting and Satyam Spark Solutions were amalgamated with Satyam Computer Services from April. 1999. In the year 2001, Satyam Computer Services and
