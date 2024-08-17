Summary

Satyam Computers Services Limited (SCSL) was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company at Andra Pradesh. Later at 1991 Satyam recognized as a public limited company. SCSL is fourth largest provider of Information Technology services in India. In the year 1995 company awarded ISO 9001 certification. Twenty years ago, Satyam has consistently innovated across various aspects of the enterprise-processes, technology, business and engagement models, and service offerings. Satyam offers a range of expertise that includes: Software Development Services, Embedded Systems, Engineering Services (CAD/CAM/CAE), Systems Integration, Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions, Enterprise Application Integration, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Product Development, Electronic Commerce, and Consulting. As IT services became more and more technology-centric and generic, hence now Satyam offers services to enhance the customers business needs. Satyam starting with deeper focus on customized IT solution on insurance, financial services, telecom, manufacturing, transportation, health care, Bioinformatics and Retail sectors. The company has adopted the latest Certifications like CMMI Level 5, PCMM, ISO 27001, BS 15000, ISO 20000, AS9100 and Six Sigma Methodologies.Satyam Enterprise Solutions, Satyam Renaissance Consulting and Satyam Spark Solutions were amalgamated with Satyam Computer Services from April. 1999. In the year 2001, Satyam Computer Services and

