|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
42.62%
42.63%
42.64%
42.64%
42.64%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
39.45%
36.29%
34.7%
29.31%
27.84%
Non-Institutions
17.91%
21.06%
22.65%
28.04%
29.51%
Total Non-Promoter
57.37%
57.36%
57.35%
57.35%
57.35%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
