Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
5,757.75
4,729.72
3,769.69
6,057.47
4,705.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,757.75
4,729.72
3,769.69
6,057.47
4,705.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
387.04
346.23
185.33
244.22
112.87
Total Income
6,144.79
5,075.95
3,955.04
6,301.7
4,818.81
Total Expenditure
4,950.31
3,997.31
3,555.97
4,773.29
3,578.43
PBIDT
1,194.47
1,078.64
399.05
1,528.41
1,240.36
Interest
9.31
9.27
7.26
15.61
8.5
PBDT
1,185.17
1,069.36
391.79
1,512.79
1,231.86
Depreciation
128.25
116.16
140.44
120.05
113.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
337.44
179.39
69.33
171.69
107.77
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
719.46
773.8
182.02
1,221.04
1,011.03
Minority Interest After NP
9.27
1.96
2.26
0
-0.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
710.2
771.84
179.75
1,221.04
1,011.15
Extra-ordinary Items
-200.16
0
-50.38
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
910.36
771.84
230.13
1,221.04
1,011.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.03
6.55
1.52
18.27
15.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
235.39
235.36
235.3
133.91
131.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
67,51,33,056
67,49,34,976
67,46,55,680
48,04,92,736
46,75,30,944
Public Shareholding (%)
57.36
57.34
57.34
71.76
71.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.63
42.65
42.65
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.74
22.8
10.58
25.23
26.35
PBDTM(%)
20.58
22.6
10.39
24.97
26.17
PATM(%)
12.49
16.36
4.82
20.15
21.48
