Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

115.15
(0.13%)
Jul 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

235.4

235.3

235.3

134.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,078.8

1,925.9

2,061.7

-657.1

Net Worth

3,314.2

2,161.2

2,297

-522.3

Minority Interest

Debt

29.2

31.5

42

641

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,343.4

2,192.7

2,339

118.7

Fixed Assets

953.5

854.5

906

1,140.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

238.3

532.1

726.6

93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

162.1

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-700.3

-1,835.5

-1,385.6

-1,522.3

Inventories

14.6

59.2

0

1

Inventory Days

0.89

4.52

Sundry Debtors

1,327.6

1,049.5

850.5

1,467.2

Debtor Days

81.24

80.2

Other Current Assets

1,645.8

796.3

850.8

738.9

Sundry Creditors

-587.3

-569.3

-568.4

-918.6

Creditor Days

35.94

43.5

Other Current Liabilities

-3,101

-3,171.2

-2,518.5

-2,810.8

Cash

2,689.8

2,641.6

2,092

407.6

Total Assets

3,343.4

2,192.7

2,339

118.7

