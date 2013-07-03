Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
235.4
235.3
235.3
134.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,078.8
1,925.9
2,061.7
-657.1
Net Worth
3,314.2
2,161.2
2,297
-522.3
Minority Interest
Debt
29.2
31.5
42
641
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,343.4
2,192.7
2,339
118.7
Fixed Assets
953.5
854.5
906
1,140.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
238.3
532.1
726.6
93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
162.1
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-700.3
-1,835.5
-1,385.6
-1,522.3
Inventories
14.6
59.2
0
1
Inventory Days
0.89
4.52
Sundry Debtors
1,327.6
1,049.5
850.5
1,467.2
Debtor Days
81.24
80.2
Other Current Assets
1,645.8
796.3
850.8
738.9
Sundry Creditors
-587.3
-569.3
-568.4
-918.6
Creditor Days
35.94
43.5
Other Current Liabilities
-3,101
-3,171.2
-2,518.5
-2,810.8
Cash
2,689.8
2,641.6
2,092
407.6
Total Assets
3,343.4
2,192.7
2,339
118.7
