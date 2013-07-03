Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.3
Op profit growth
128.16
EBIT growth
127.63
Net profit growth
-986.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.01
8.72
EBIT margin
20.09
10.97
Net profit margin
20.42
-2.86
RoCE
53.33
RoNW
13.85
RoA
13.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.02
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
9.75
-2.71
Book value per share
25.38
14.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.27
0
P/CEPS
8.21
-24.22
P/B
3.15
4.48
EV/EBIDTA
4.58
6.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-6.69
-10.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.13
Inventory days
2.1
Creditor days
-41.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-108.91
-58.2
Net debt / equity
-0.94
-1.57
Net debt / op. profit
-2.75
-6.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-0.17
-0.54
Employee costs
-61.66
-69.5
Other costs
-22.15
-21.23
