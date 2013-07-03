iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Key Ratios

115.15
(0.13%)
Jul 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.3

Op profit growth

128.16

EBIT growth

127.63

Net profit growth

-986.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.01

8.72

EBIT margin

20.09

10.97

Net profit margin

20.42

-2.86

RoCE

53.33

RoNW

13.85

RoA

13.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.02

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

9.75

-2.71

Book value per share

25.38

14.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.27

0

P/CEPS

8.21

-24.22

P/B

3.15

4.48

EV/EBIDTA

4.58

6.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-6.69

-10.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.13

Inventory days

2.1

Creditor days

-41.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-108.91

-58.2

Net debt / equity

-0.94

-1.57

Net debt / op. profit

-2.75

-6.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-0.17

-0.54

Employee costs

-61.66

-69.5

Other costs

-22.15

-21.23

Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.