Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

115.15
(0.13%)
Jul 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

5,964.3

4,776.1

yoy growth (%)

24.87

Raw materials

-8.6

-27.1

As % of sales

0.14

0.56

Employee costs

-3,635.4

-3,276

As % of sales

60.95

68.59

Other costs

-1,344.8

-1,030.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.54

21.57

Operating profit

975.5

442.6

OPM

16.35

9.26

Depreciation

-149.4

-149.9

Interest expense

-11.2

-9.2

Other income

390

283.7

Profit before tax

1,204.9

567.2

Taxes

-53.9

-53.7

Tax rate

-4.47

-9.46

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

1,151

513.5

Exceptional items

51.8

-641.1

Net profit

1,202.8

-127.6

yoy growth (%)

-1,042.63

NPM

20.16

-2.67

No Record Found

