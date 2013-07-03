Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
5,964.3
4,776.1
yoy growth (%)
24.87
Raw materials
-8.6
-27.1
As % of sales
0.14
0.56
Employee costs
-3,635.4
-3,276
As % of sales
60.95
68.59
Other costs
-1,344.8
-1,030.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.54
21.57
Operating profit
975.5
442.6
OPM
16.35
9.26
Depreciation
-149.4
-149.9
Interest expense
-11.2
-9.2
Other income
390
283.7
Profit before tax
1,204.9
567.2
Taxes
-53.9
-53.7
Tax rate
-4.47
-9.46
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
1,151
513.5
Exceptional items
51.8
-641.1
Net profit
1,202.8
-127.6
yoy growth (%)
-1,042.63
NPM
20.16
-2.67
