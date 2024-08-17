iifl-logo-icon 1
Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

115.15
(0.13%)
Jul 3, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

3,875.26

3,818.21

3,383.91

3,011.63

2,654.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,875.26

3,818.21

3,383.91

3,011.63

2,654.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

392.35

200.96

900.53

194.96

189.55

Total Income

4,267.62

4,019.17

4,284.45

3,206.6

2,844.2

Total Expenditure

3,436.62

3,060.15

3,381.47

2,557.32

3,031.63

PBIDT

831

959.02

902.97

649.28

-187.42

Interest

7.28

6.05

5.23

6.57

4.73

PBDT

823.71

952.96

897.75

642.71

-192.16

Depreciation

97.43

92.13

80.05

77.63

69.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

187.17

225.13

-15.23

100.38

4.42

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

539.09

635.69

832.94

464.67

-266.36

Minority Interest After NP

5

5.46

-9.69

1.25

1.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

534.09

630.21

842.64

463.42

-268.07

Extra-ordinary Items

-160.08

0

109.4

0

-624.77

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

694.17

630.21

733.24

463.42

356.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.53

5.34

7.15

3.93

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

235.46

235.38

235.36

235.35

235.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

67,54,47,488

67,50,36,800

67,49,54,112

67,48,97,088

67,47,21,984

Public Shareholding (%)

57.36

57.36

57.34

57.34

57.34

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,18,43,744

50,18,43,744

50,18,43,744

50,18,43,744

50,18,43,744

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

42.63

42.63

42.65

42.65

42.65

PBIDTM(%)

21.44

25.11

26.68

21.55

-7.06

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

13.91

16.64

24.61

15.42

-10.03

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.