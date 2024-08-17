Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
3,875.26
3,818.21
3,383.91
3,011.63
2,654.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,875.26
3,818.21
3,383.91
3,011.63
2,654.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
392.35
200.96
900.53
194.96
189.55
Total Income
4,267.62
4,019.17
4,284.45
3,206.6
2,844.2
Total Expenditure
3,436.62
3,060.15
3,381.47
2,557.32
3,031.63
PBIDT
831
959.02
902.97
649.28
-187.42
Interest
7.28
6.05
5.23
6.57
4.73
PBDT
823.71
952.96
897.75
642.71
-192.16
Depreciation
97.43
92.13
80.05
77.63
69.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
187.17
225.13
-15.23
100.38
4.42
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
539.09
635.69
832.94
464.67
-266.36
Minority Interest After NP
5
5.46
-9.69
1.25
1.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
534.09
630.21
842.64
463.42
-268.07
Extra-ordinary Items
-160.08
0
109.4
0
-624.77
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
694.17
630.21
733.24
463.42
356.7
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.53
5.34
7.15
3.93
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
235.46
235.38
235.36
235.35
235.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
67,54,47,488
67,50,36,800
67,49,54,112
67,48,97,088
67,47,21,984
Public Shareholding (%)
57.36
57.36
57.34
57.34
57.34
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
50,18,43,744
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.63
42.63
42.65
42.65
42.65
PBIDTM(%)
21.44
25.11
26.68
21.55
-7.06
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
13.91
16.64
24.61
15.42
-10.03
