Satyam Computer Services Ltd Merged Summary

Satyam Computers Services Limited (SCSL) was incorporated in the year 1987 as a private limited company at Andra Pradesh. Later at 1991 Satyam recognized as a public limited company. SCSL is fourth largest provider of Information Technology services in India. In the year 1995 company awarded ISO 9001 certification. Twenty years ago, Satyam has consistently innovated across various aspects of the enterprise-processes, technology, business and engagement models, and service offerings. Satyam offers a range of expertise that includes: Software Development Services, Embedded Systems, Engineering Services (CAD/CAM/CAE), Systems Integration, Enterprise Resource Planning Solutions, Enterprise Application Integration, Customer Relationship Management, Supply Chain Management, Product Development, Electronic Commerce, and Consulting. As IT services became more and more technology-centric and generic, hence now Satyam offers services to enhance the customers business needs. Satyam starting with deeper focus on customized IT solution on insurance, financial services, telecom, manufacturing, transportation, health care, Bioinformatics and Retail sectors. The company has adopted the latest Certifications like CMMI Level 5, PCMM, ISO 27001, BS 15000, ISO 20000, AS9100 and Six Sigma Methodologies.Satyam Enterprise Solutions, Satyam Renaissance Consulting and Satyam Spark Solutions were amalgamated with Satyam Computer Services from April. 1999. In the year 2001, Satyam Computer Services and the US-based IdeaEDGE Ventures entered into an alliance to set up a 50:50 joint venture Satyam IdeaEDGE Technologies to focus on business emerging from mobile Internet convergence. In 2001, the company was awarded IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Award Trophy in the service category. In 2002 the company announced the launch of its operation in China. Satyam cited as Top choice for SAP support by Giga Research group in the year 2002. In the year 2003 company announce business continuity center in Singapore, the first-of-its kind outside the India and in the same year Global solution center in Malaysia launched; Satyam and Microsoft signed Memorandum of understanding to provide world class IT outsourcing services in Asia-pacific region. Company awarded IBM Lotus award in knowledge & content management solution category in the 10th annual IBM Lotus award at 2003. The World Bank has awarded the Outsourcing contract to Satyam Computer Services worth of $10 -$15 million at 2003.New development center was inaugurated in Mississauga, Canada in the year of 2004. Satyam acquired two different companies in 2005 namely Citisoft Plc a London based company and the second one Singapore based Knowledge Dynamics, a leading data warehousing and business. In the fiscal of 2006 Satyam received the CNBC best performing stock of the year and Excellence in cost management from the Institute of cost and works accountants of India. As of 2007, Satyam Computer acquired the UK-based IT infrastructure management consulting provider Nitor Global Solutions Ltd, in a cash deal worth $5.5 million and Expanding its presence in Australia, Satyam Computer Services Ltd has launched a new solutions center in Brisbane, the facility will support solutions such as serve local Government, finance, and insurance clients, while addressing other sectors, including mining. Satyam has been ranked the No.1 ITO: Global Process Consulting vendor by the 2007 Black Book of Outsourcing and has won the Asian Corporate Social Responsibility Award under the poverty alleviation category. As on 2008 Satyam Computer Services Ltd became the first Indian company to list its American Depository Shares (ADS) on Euronext in Amsterdam. The company has setting up of a subsidiary company in Cairo, Egypt to service in and around Middle East Region and to tap further potential business opportunities. And also proposed to incorporate another subsidiary in China in the province of Nanjing for setting up a development center.