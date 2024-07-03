Summary

Intense Technologies Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Fortune Informatics Ltd on July 24, 1990. The Company is a software products and solutions development enterprise with its corporate office and operational base at Hyderabad. It offer enterprise agility through our electronic Document Management, Workflow, Enterprise Customer Communications Management and Business Analytics products and solutions. Presently, it is engaged in developing software products that are designed for data analytics and providing tech-enabled services for organizations. Companys platform is cloud-based and designed to seamlessly integrate with varied clients existing systems.The Company came out with public issue at the end of August, 1999 to part-finance the cost of expansion of software developments centre and set up an overseas marketing office at Chicago, USA.During 1999-2000, the companys software development centre at its premises at Secunderabad became fully operational. The company has been registered as 100% EOU and has entered into strategic alliances with Microtronics Holdings Pte Ltd - Singapore and Nazar Consulting - Bahrain for marketing and distribution of software products.FIL launched new version of K-Click WebBiz,k-Click Report Suite with enhanced features to increase product acceptability.In January 2005, the company acquired Siminn Ltd, the largest Mobile Service Provider in Iceland through NRG distribution network for its flagship product. The FY 2006-07, commenced w

