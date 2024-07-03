iifl-logo-icon 1
Intense Technologies Ltd Share Price

127.5
(-1.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:59 AM

  • Open129
  • Day's High131.14
  • 52 Wk High178.32
  • Prev. Close129.19
  • Day's Low127.22
  • 52 Wk Low 92.6
  • Turnover (lac)10.29
  • P/E22.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value55.24
  • EPS5.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)299.67
  • Div. Yield0.77
No Records Found

Intense Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

129

Prev. Close

129.19

Turnover(Lac.)

10.29

Day's High

131.14

Day's Low

127.22

52 Week's High

178.32

52 Week's Low

92.6

Book Value

55.24

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

299.67

P/E

22.02

EPS

5.87

Divi. Yield

0.77

Intense Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Intense Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Intense Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 79.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Intense Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.77

6.77

7.49

6.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

116.77

104.15

92.98

78.44

Net Worth

123.54

110.92

100.47

85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.24

66.77

52.12

55.17

yoy growth (%)

2.19

28.11

-5.53

31.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.09

-29.97

-27.37

-30.43

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.92

10.37

8

4.89

Depreciation

-0.59

-1.17

-4.17

-3.05

Tax paid

-3.41

-2.57

-3.54

-1.45

Working capital

1.67

-1.45

-4.66

-10.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.19

28.11

-5.53

31.36

Op profit growth

26.94

-10.88

52.1

-1,226.93

EBIT growth

31.85

23.62

53.88

368.36

Net profit growth

34.65

75.01

29.46

-470.3

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

114.49

90.6

83

72.04

68.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.49

90.6

83

72.04

68.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.02

1.24

0.96

1.8

1.62

View Annually Results

Intense Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Intense Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

C K Shastri

Whole-time Director

Jayant Dwarkanath

Director

Tikam Sujan

Independent Director

V Sarda Devi

Independent Director

P Pavan Kumar

Independent Director

K S Shanker Rao

Independent Director

V S Mallick

Whole-time Director

Anisha Chidella

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratyusha Podugu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Intense Technologies Ltd

Summary

Intense Technologies Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Fortune Informatics Ltd on July 24, 1990. The Company is a software products and solutions development enterprise with its corporate office and operational base at Hyderabad. It offer enterprise agility through our electronic Document Management, Workflow, Enterprise Customer Communications Management and Business Analytics products and solutions. Presently, it is engaged in developing software products that are designed for data analytics and providing tech-enabled services for organizations. Companys platform is cloud-based and designed to seamlessly integrate with varied clients existing systems.The Company came out with public issue at the end of August, 1999 to part-finance the cost of expansion of software developments centre and set up an overseas marketing office at Chicago, USA.During 1999-2000, the companys software development centre at its premises at Secunderabad became fully operational. The company has been registered as 100% EOU and has entered into strategic alliances with Microtronics Holdings Pte Ltd - Singapore and Nazar Consulting - Bahrain for marketing and distribution of software products.FIL launched new version of K-Click WebBiz,k-Click Report Suite with enhanced features to increase product acceptability.In January 2005, the company acquired Siminn Ltd, the largest Mobile Service Provider in Iceland through NRG distribution network for its flagship product. The FY 2006-07, commenced w
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Intense Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Intense Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Intense Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intense Technologies Ltd is ₹299.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Intense Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Intense Technologies Ltd is 22.02 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Intense Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intense Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intense Technologies Ltd is ₹92.6 and ₹178.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Intense Technologies Ltd?

Intense Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.36%, 3 Years at 12.58%, 1 Year at 22.80%, 6 Month at -16.07%, 3 Month at -2.37% and 1 Month at -1.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Intense Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Intense Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.70 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 79.13 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Intense Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

