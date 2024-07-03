Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹129
Prev. Close₹129.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.29
Day's High₹131.14
Day's Low₹127.22
52 Week's High₹178.32
52 Week's Low₹92.6
Book Value₹55.24
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)299.67
P/E22.02
EPS5.87
Divi. Yield0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.77
6.77
7.49
6.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
116.77
104.15
92.98
78.44
Net Worth
123.54
110.92
100.47
85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.24
66.77
52.12
55.17
yoy growth (%)
2.19
28.11
-5.53
31.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.09
-29.97
-27.37
-30.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.92
10.37
8
4.89
Depreciation
-0.59
-1.17
-4.17
-3.05
Tax paid
-3.41
-2.57
-3.54
-1.45
Working capital
1.67
-1.45
-4.66
-10.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.19
28.11
-5.53
31.36
Op profit growth
26.94
-10.88
52.1
-1,226.93
EBIT growth
31.85
23.62
53.88
368.36
Net profit growth
34.65
75.01
29.46
-470.3
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
114.49
90.6
83
72.04
68.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.49
90.6
83
72.04
68.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.02
1.24
0.96
1.8
1.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
C K Shastri
Whole-time Director
Jayant Dwarkanath
Director
Tikam Sujan
Independent Director
V Sarda Devi
Independent Director
P Pavan Kumar
Independent Director
K S Shanker Rao
Independent Director
V S Mallick
Whole-time Director
Anisha Chidella
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratyusha Podugu
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Intense Technologies Ltd
Summary
Intense Technologies Ltd was formerly incorporated in the name of Fortune Informatics Ltd on July 24, 1990. The Company is a software products and solutions development enterprise with its corporate office and operational base at Hyderabad. It offer enterprise agility through our electronic Document Management, Workflow, Enterprise Customer Communications Management and Business Analytics products and solutions. Presently, it is engaged in developing software products that are designed for data analytics and providing tech-enabled services for organizations. Companys platform is cloud-based and designed to seamlessly integrate with varied clients existing systems.The Company came out with public issue at the end of August, 1999 to part-finance the cost of expansion of software developments centre and set up an overseas marketing office at Chicago, USA.During 1999-2000, the companys software development centre at its premises at Secunderabad became fully operational. The company has been registered as 100% EOU and has entered into strategic alliances with Microtronics Holdings Pte Ltd - Singapore and Nazar Consulting - Bahrain for marketing and distribution of software products.FIL launched new version of K-Click WebBiz,k-Click Report Suite with enhanced features to increase product acceptability.In January 2005, the company acquired Siminn Ltd, the largest Mobile Service Provider in Iceland through NRG distribution network for its flagship product. The FY 2006-07, commenced w
The Intense Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Intense Technologies Ltd is ₹299.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Intense Technologies Ltd is 22.02 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Intense Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Intense Technologies Ltd is ₹92.6 and ₹178.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Intense Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.36%, 3 Years at 12.58%, 1 Year at 22.80%, 6 Month at -16.07%, 3 Month at -2.37% and 1 Month at -1.28%.
