Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/Half-Year ended September 30 2024 along with other agenda items Please find enclosed the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Half-year ended September 30, 2024 approved by the Board in the meeting held Today (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 16 Aug 2024

The Board of directors, at the meeting held today, i.e., August 16th 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Jagannath as Additional Director (Non-Executive and Independent) and also approved the Notice for the A.G.M. scheduled to be held on September 30, 2024. The Board has also approved the re-constitution of various committees Read less..

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 06th August 2024 to transact the following business apart from the other agenda items: 1. Approval of un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Fixing the date time and venue for the upcoming AGM Please find attached the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Please fins attached the Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with other business Matter. The Board of directors have fixed the date of 34th Annual General Meeting on September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

INTENSE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter/Year ended March 31 2024 2. Audit Report of the Statutory auditors on the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financials for the year ended March 31 2024 3. Dividend if any for the FY 2023-24 4. any other matter with the permission of the Chair Declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company along Audit Reports and other business items approved by the Board in the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024