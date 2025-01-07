iifl-logo-icon 1
Intense Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

127.95
(1.48%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.24

66.77

52.12

55.17

yoy growth (%)

2.19

28.11

-5.53

31.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-32.09

-29.97

-27.37

-30.43

As % of sales

47.03

44.88

52.52

55.15

Other costs

-22.73

-26.23

-12.89

-16.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.32

39.29

24.74

30.72

Operating profit

13.4

10.56

11.85

7.79

OPM

19.64

15.81

22.73

14.12

Depreciation

-0.59

-1.17

-4.17

-3.05

Interest expense

-0.58

-0.62

-0.89

-0.88

Other income

1.69

1.61

1.22

1.04

Profit before tax

13.92

10.37

8

4.89

Taxes

-3.41

-2.57

-3.54

-1.45

Tax rate

-24.54

-24.77

-44.27

-29.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.5

7.8

4.45

3.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.5

7.8

4.45

3.44

yoy growth (%)

34.65

75.01

29.46

-470.3

NPM

15.39

11.68

8.55

6.24

