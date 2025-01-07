Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.24
66.77
52.12
55.17
yoy growth (%)
2.19
28.11
-5.53
31.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-32.09
-29.97
-27.37
-30.43
As % of sales
47.03
44.88
52.52
55.15
Other costs
-22.73
-26.23
-12.89
-16.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.32
39.29
24.74
30.72
Operating profit
13.4
10.56
11.85
7.79
OPM
19.64
15.81
22.73
14.12
Depreciation
-0.59
-1.17
-4.17
-3.05
Interest expense
-0.58
-0.62
-0.89
-0.88
Other income
1.69
1.61
1.22
1.04
Profit before tax
13.92
10.37
8
4.89
Taxes
-3.41
-2.57
-3.54
-1.45
Tax rate
-24.54
-24.77
-44.27
-29.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.5
7.8
4.45
3.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.5
7.8
4.45
3.44
yoy growth (%)
34.65
75.01
29.46
-470.3
NPM
15.39
11.68
8.55
6.24
