Intense Technologies Ltd Key Ratios

114.25
(0.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.92

24.18

26.18

-4.67

Op profit growth

-1.1

-4,905.71

-95.32

-346.47

EBIT growth

2.35

-996.6

-67.97

-244.2

Net profit growth

4.05

-460.48

-51.03

-353.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

29.65

31.46

-0.81

-21.92

EBIT margin

31.31

32.1

-4.44

-17.51

Net profit margin

25.08

25.29

-8.71

-22.46

RoCE

31.14

41.53

-5.52

-14.87

RoNW

6.48

8.68

-2.79

-4.76

RoA

6.23

8.18

-2.7

-4.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.06

7.75

0

0

Dividend per share

0.4

0.2

0

0

Cash EPS

7.79

7.22

-3.55

-5.25

Book value per share

34.97

27.15

17.67

21.7

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.95

1.81

0

0

P/CEPS

4.08

1.95

-43.6

-7.45

P/B

0.91

0.51

8.77

1.8

EV/EBIDTA

2.53

1.2

560

-11.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.71

-18.84

43.14

-1.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

221.32

133.57

140.39

225.07

Inventory days

0

0

0

6.66

Creditor days

-12.17

-29.32

-20.23

-4.27

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-37.8

-34.52

2.7

9.76

Net debt / equity

-0.16

-0.06

-0.21

-0.36

Net debt / op. profit

-0.59

-0.16

19.13

1.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-49.66

-50.01

-64.29

-66.77

Other costs

-20.67

-18.52

-36.52

-55.15

