Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.92
24.18
26.18
-4.67
Op profit growth
-1.1
-4,905.71
-95.32
-346.47
EBIT growth
2.35
-996.6
-67.97
-244.2
Net profit growth
4.05
-460.48
-51.03
-353.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
29.65
31.46
-0.81
-21.92
EBIT margin
31.31
32.1
-4.44
-17.51
Net profit margin
25.08
25.29
-8.71
-22.46
RoCE
31.14
41.53
-5.52
-14.87
RoNW
6.48
8.68
-2.79
-4.76
RoA
6.23
8.18
-2.7
-4.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.06
7.75
0
0
Dividend per share
0.4
0.2
0
0
Cash EPS
7.79
7.22
-3.55
-5.25
Book value per share
34.97
27.15
17.67
21.7
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.95
1.81
0
0
P/CEPS
4.08
1.95
-43.6
-7.45
P/B
0.91
0.51
8.77
1.8
EV/EBIDTA
2.53
1.2
560
-11.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.71
-18.84
43.14
-1.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
221.32
133.57
140.39
225.07
Inventory days
0
0
0
6.66
Creditor days
-12.17
-29.32
-20.23
-4.27
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-37.8
-34.52
2.7
9.76
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.06
-0.21
-0.36
Net debt / op. profit
-0.59
-0.16
19.13
1.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-49.66
-50.01
-64.29
-66.77
Other costs
-20.67
-18.52
-36.52
-55.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.