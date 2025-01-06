iifl-logo-icon 1
Intense Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

126.08
(-2.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Intense Technologies Ltd

Intense Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.92

10.37

8

4.89

Depreciation

-0.59

-1.17

-4.17

-3.05

Tax paid

-3.41

-2.57

-3.54

-1.45

Working capital

1.67

-1.45

-4.66

-10.73

Other operating items

Operating

11.58

5.16

-4.37

-10.33

Capital expenditure

0.82

1.19

0.19

7.92

Free cash flow

12.4

6.35

-4.17

-2.41

Equity raised

140.47

121.93

110.49

107.54

Investing

0.02

3.66

23.11

0.01

Financing

-1.25

-1.6

7.41

6.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

151.64

130.35

136.83

111.57

