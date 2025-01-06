Intense Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.92
10.37
8
4.89
Depreciation
-0.59
-1.17
-4.17
-3.05
Tax paid
-3.41
-2.57
-3.54
-1.45
Working capital
1.67
-1.45
-4.66
-10.73
Other operating items
Operating
11.58
5.16
-4.37
-10.33
Capital expenditure
0.82
1.19
0.19
7.92
Free cash flow
12.4
6.35
-4.17
-2.41
Equity raised
140.47
121.93
110.49
107.54
Investing
0.02
3.66
23.11
0.01
Financing
-1.25
-1.6
7.41
6.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
151.64
130.35
136.83
111.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.